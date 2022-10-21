ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inola, OK

Black vultures attacking Oklahoma’s livestock while alive, costing ranchers

By Michele White, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qw8Tn_0ih5KnCr00

INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola lost 4 calves and a heifer to black vultures. It was only when he made some noise with his shot gun that scared them away.

Black Vultures are migratory birds that are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act but Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry (ODAFF) has obtained a depredation permit for Oklahoma producers to protect their livestock.

It’s called the Wildlife Services Black Vulture Livestock Protection Pilot Program and producers can apply for a sub-permit, with some restrictions, which allows them to “take” 5 Black Vultures. Those with sub-permits have to use non-lethal methods to support any lethal “take” of the bird.

Vultures were responsible for 10% of all calves lost to predators in 2017, according to a USDA report on cattle and calf losses in the U.S.

Thacker never saw these birds on his ranch until the first week of September, after he had already lost 2 calves. He says the total loss from 4 calves and one heifer is around $5,500.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgou.org

Bird flu found in Oklahoma backyard poultry flocks

State agriculture officials have confirmed a highly contagious viral disease in three noncommercial backyard poultry flocks in east-central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry held a town hall meeting Thursday to help inform backyard flock owners how to mitigate the spread of the bird flu. Infections have...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Now More Dangerous Than California or New York

There was a moment in last week's Oklahoma gubernatorial debate that seemed to have raised a lot of eyebrows. Joy Hoffmeister chimed in that Oklahoma is now more dangerous than California or New York, specifically that Oklahoma has higher violent crime rates than the coast capital states... Governor Kevin Stitt was noticeably flabbergasted by this, asking if anybody could possibly believe such a statement.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana on the ballot in 2022?

Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.
MISSOURI STATE
kosu.org

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt resurrects gaming compact fight with tribes, hires new outside legal counsel

In a notice sent to Timothy J. Kelly, a judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia dated October 11, 2022, the attorneys retained by the governor cite the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta ruling as a reason for wanting to dismiss a 2020 lawsuit by Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Cherokee Nation, Choctaw Nation and Chickasaw Nation. The four tribes were seeking to stop gaming compacts Stitt signed with four other tribes.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Well needed rainfall on the way for Oklahoma!

There’s hope for significant rainfall across Oklahoma late Sunday Night, Monday into very early Tuesday Morning. Here’s a look at weather data guidance showing heaviest rainfall central / eastern Oklahoma with less across northwestern OK and Panhandle. Watching!
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

"This Will Be Devastating for Rural Schools"

PRYOR, Oklahoma - The public schools in Oklahoma rank last in expenditure per student in our region and near the bottom in the nation. Inadequate funding is a significant problem for Oklahoma school districts. Ryan Walters, Republican Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction will lower the funds for schools with his plan to provide money to private schools. His plan is to create a voucher system that would take money from the dollars available to public schools and give it to parents whose children attend private schools or are home schooled.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

New controversy arises surrounding the race for Oklahoma superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new controversy has arisen surrounding the race for state superintendent. The Tulsa World reported that if elected, Republican Ryan Walters would have teachers undergo patriotic education offered by a conservative Christian college in Michigan. Walters has said in the past students are not being taught...
OKLAHOMA STATE
THV11

Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas

BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
KSN News

Oklahoma man sentenced to life; called “wicked” during hearing

JAY, Okla. (KSNF) – A lifelong friend of a murdered Delaware County, Oklahoma, woman called her killer a “wicked coward” and “greedy” while reading a victim impact statement. John Hackathorn, 54, of Zena, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty on Monday in Delaware County District Court in Jay to the November 2020 slaying of his wife, Mary Ann […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Record fish caught in Oklahoma

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Oklahoma from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

2 conservatives accused in hoax robocall scheme plead guilty

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail.
CLEVELAND, OH
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
99K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy