Black vultures attacking Oklahoma’s livestock while alive, costing ranchers

INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola lost 4 calves and a heifer to black vultures. It was only when he made some noise with his shot gun that scared them away.

Black Vultures are migratory birds that are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act but Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry (ODAFF) has obtained a depredation permit for Oklahoma producers to protect their livestock.

It’s called the Wildlife Services Black Vulture Livestock Protection Pilot Program and producers can apply for a sub-permit, with some restrictions, which allows them to “take” 5 Black Vultures. Those with sub-permits have to use non-lethal methods to support any lethal “take” of the bird.

Vultures were responsible for 10% of all calves lost to predators in 2017, according to a USDA report on cattle and calf losses in the U.S.

Thacker never saw these birds on his ranch until the first week of September, after he had already lost 2 calves. He says the total loss from 4 calves and one heifer is around $5,500.

