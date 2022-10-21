ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

chathamjournal.com

ACC announces football game times & networks for November 4 & 5

Greensboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 5. NC State Wolfpack is the only local area ACC team playing at home. They host Wake Forest on Saturday night at 8 p.m. Duke is traveling north to play Boston College on Friday evening at 7 pm. North Carolina Tar Heels will have a noon game in Virginia against the Cavaliers.
GREENSBORO, NC
Bladen Journal

MARTIN: Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?

What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Chris Peal, a 4-star CB out of North Carolina, announces SEC commitment

Chris Peal, a 4-star cornerback out of Charlotte, North Carolina (Providence Day School) has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Peal, who has a reported 20 offers, committed to play at Georgia over South Carolina, Michigan and N.C. State. Peal is listed at 6-foot and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 21 cornerback in the country in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 3 player in the state of North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts as head coach is fired

It’s been a rough year for the Charlotte 49ers as the team has lost seven of its eight games so far this season. And after its most recent loss to the Florida International Panthers on Saturday, it looks like the team is making a big move with its head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte fires football coach Will Healy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers have fired head football coach Will Healy. The move comes one day after the team lost is homecoming game to FIU, 34-15, to fall to 1-7 on the season. "We are grateful to Will Healy for the incredible energy and enthusiasm he brought...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: 2022-2023 Player Previews – The Biscuit Boys

The UNC Basketball season is just around the corner. Keeping It Heel begins our player previews with the guys that we love to see in the game – “The Biscuit Boys.”. Depending on how long you have been a fan of the UNC Basketball team, you know about the guys that we are going to preview today. Some call them “Blue Steel.” Others call them “The Biscuit Boys.” Regardless of what you call them, we know their names when the game is in control and the Tar Heels are salting away another victory. They were also a favorite of last year’s transfer legend Brady Manek.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Shaw runs past Livingstone for homecoming victory

Durham, N.C. — Andre Brandon, Jr. (Jr./Baltimore. MD) picked the right time to have his best game as a football player. The Bears running back rushed for a school-record 306 yards on Homecoming Day to pace Shaw past Livingstone 28-14 at Durham County Stadium on Saturday. As good as...
SALISBURY, NC
uncwsports.com

Men's Golf Moves Into Second Place

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Patrick Sparks and Gray Mitchum combined to play even-par golf and lift UNCW into second place following two rounds of play at the Williams Cup on Saturday at the Eagle Point Golf Course. North Carolina enters Sunday's final round leading the tournament by 14 strokes over...
WILMINGTON, NC
QSR magazine

Hungry Howie's Opens Unit in Clayton, North Carolina

Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
CLAYTON, NC
Kennardo G. James

This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022

This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Limited Edition: Jordan designs Pinehurst No. 2 hat

PINEHURST — The name of one Richmond County golf enthusiast and his creative thinking will be forever stitched into the legend and lore that is Pinehurst Resort. Noah Jordan, a 2020 graduate of Richmond Senior High School, has worked at Pinehurst as a golf pro intermediate since March 2021 during summer breaks and on the weekends.
PINEHURST, NC
WCNC

These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location

CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
