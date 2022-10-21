Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
The US Coast Guard's biggest ship made a rare trip to the North Pole amid warnings about Russian and Chinese moves in the Arctic
"We have not built a polar security cutter since the mid-'70s," the US Coast Guard's top admiral said in July. "It is a complex ship to build."
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'
Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
Japan Cabinet minister resigns over Unification Church ties
TOKYO — (AP) — Japan’s economy minister submitted his resignation Monday over ties to the Unification Church after facing mounting criticism in a widening controversy involving dozens of governing party lawmakers. Daishiro Yamagiwa's resignation is a further blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government, which has been...
German President Steinmeier makes surprise visit to Ukraine - ntv
BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Ukraine for a surprise visit on Tuesday, his first trip to the country since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, according to German broadcaster ntv.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Ukraine invites UN nuclear inspectors after discredited ‘dirty bomb’ claim
UN nuclear chief says expert team will visit two Ukrainian sites in ‘coming days’ despite facilities confirmed to be safe a month ago
Russia brings Ukraine 'dirty bomb' claim to U.N. as West rejects it as false
UNITED NATIONS/KYIV, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rebuffed by Western countries, Russia doubled down on its claim that Kyiv is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine and said it would bring the issue to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday.
