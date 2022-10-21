ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 107

Connie Roehrs
3d ago

Why is he even running I guess I won’t vote for him he needs to go get a job instead of running for a office job to do nothing but mess it up

john q public
2d ago

Schmitt isn't the best Republican candidate, but he should beat Trudy Valentine by a very safe margin! ( Tip of the cap to the late great Charlie Daniels, as I always loved your tune about; Call up Trudy on the telephone, send her a letter in the mail.... I was there when you were in St.Louie town, and heard the Free Bird fell to the ground.. Now you and Ronnie Van Sang, and Jesus go fishing everyday day... RIP CDB

Verna Fuller
2d ago

just because Schmidt starts a lawsuit doesn't mean it's the right thing to do or even successful. why do you want someone who does things like sue the local school district just to spend our tax dollars? he uses our tax dollars to the government was it successful, no it wasn't. anyone impressed by this kind of nonsense? what has he really done to help the state of Missouri but, get his name in the paper for suing everyone and accomplishing nothing.

