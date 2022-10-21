Read full article on original website
Related
Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening. Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at […]
abcnews4.com
16 year old charged with murder in connection with Roberta Drive shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened last Thursday. On October 20, Summerville police responded to 107a Roberta Drive, regarding a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene police found a resident who stated a person...
wtoc.com
15-year-old killed in weekend shooting at Port Wentworth apartment complex
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. Police received a call for shots fired at the Wood Meadow Apartments just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers on scene found 15-year-old Benjamin Overton laying on the...
Police arrest 4 protesters over the weekend at Quinton Simon’s home
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department has arrested four people that were protesting outside the home of missing toddler Quinton Simon Friday and Saturday night. Last night, there one protestor was arrested after they were reportedly banging on the windows and doors of the home on 535 Buckhalter Road. Police have identified […]
WTGS
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for Glennville homicide
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Thursday who was wanted for murder in a Tattnall County homicide investigation. Jamie Christopher Ellis, 22, was taken into custody in Ridgeland, South Carolina, after deputies found him at a...
US Marshals arrest Tattnall County homicide suspect
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect on Thursday who’s wanted in connection to a homicide. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said Jamie Ellis, 22, was wanted for a homicide in Tattnall County and by the Georgia Department of Probation and Parole for a parole violation. JCSO also charged Ellis with […]
douglasnow.com
CCDU charges one after executing residential search warrant
The Coffee County Drug Unit recently charged Quashaw Marqise Tucker of Douglas with multiple drug offenses following the execution of a residential search warrant. Investigators with the CCDU and the K-9 unit arrived at the home, located on Davis Avenue, on Monday, October 17, just before 11:00 a.m. to conduct the search. As a result, the CCDU discovered a variety of suspected drugs inside the residence, including quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, Oxycodone (a Schedule II controlled substance), and a large quantity of marijuana.
WJCL
Deadly Crash: Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in Candler County wreck
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Georgia State Patrol says one person is dead following a crash in Candler County. According to GSP, the driver of a 1985 Ford F-150 was traveling west on Salem Church Road Sunday around 9 p.m., and failed to yield to traffic on Portal Highway as he attempted to make a left turn.
wtoc.com
Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
WJCL
Missing in Savannah: Police searching for 13-year-old boy who disappeared Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Charles Jackson was last seen Saturday afternoon on the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive. Charles is described as between 70 and 80 pounds, 4 feet 11 inches with a low haircut. He was last seen...
WTGS
Former Jasper County corrections officer charged with giving contraband to inmate
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a former Jasper County corrections officer after he gave contraband to an inmate. Cody Weston Smith, 30, of Ridgeland, S.C., was arrested for furnishing or possessing contraband and misconduct in office. According to arrest...
Police search for person of interest in check fraud case
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to check fraud. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) urges anyone with information to call 912-651-4717, Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, or submit a tip online.
WJCL
Police arrest 3 protesters outside missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon's home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Landfill search for Quinton Simon's remains pauses during the weekend. Chatham County Police were called out to the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon Friday night and arrested three protestors. CCPD was initially called for complaints of people being disorderly. Police tell WJCL...
WYFF4.com
SC school district official charged after 7-month online predator investigation, police say
BEAUFORT, S.C. — A South Carolina school district administrator is facing charges after police say he sent sexual messages on social media to people he believed to be minors. They were really undercover officers. Daniel Fallon, 41, was arrested Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. on three counts of criminal solicitation...
WJCL
Hinesville shooting leaves one dead and another injured
HINESVILLE, Ga. — A man is dead and a women injured after a Thursday night shooting in Liberty County. The incident happened at Summerwinds Village on Brett Drive in Hinesville. Hinesville Police say the shooting was a domestic dispute. Assistant Chief of Police Tracey Howard tells WJCL 22 News...
WJCL
Marc Wilson files motion for new trial following deadly shooting conviction in Bulloch County
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Above File Video: Marc Wilson sentenced in shooting of 17-year-old Haley Hutchinson. Marc Wilson, who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter of 17-year-old Haley Hutchinson in 2020, has filed a motion to have a new trial in Bulloch County. Wilson was convicted of involuntary manslaughter...
Beaufort County house fire deemed suspicious, officials say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District ruled a house fire in the Pinewood district of Burton suspicious late last night. According to officials, the Burton Fire District, MCAS Fire Department, and Beaufort County EMS responded to a call of a suspicious fire just past 11:30 p.m. last night. When crews arrived, they […]
15-year-old killed in possible accidental shooting in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible accidental shooting where a 15-year-old boy was killed last Sunday. According to police, Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on October 16. Police say that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as […]
wtoc.com
One person dead after possible accidental shooting in Ridgeland
JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Officials in Jasper County are investigating a possible accidental shooting between two brothers that has left one person dead. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting incident off Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on Oct. 16. Officials say the...
WJCL
EXCLUSIVE: Police ask commissioners for $250K to offset expenses from Quinton Simon search
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday, Chatham County’s Board of Commissioners approved the reallocation of $250,000 from the school zone camera fund to police to support an "active long-term investigation." WJCL pressed police to find out what that was. We have learned exclusively that those funds are going...
Comments / 5