ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, SC

Comments / 5

Related
WSAV News 3

Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening. Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

US Marshals arrest Tattnall County homicide suspect

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect on Thursday who’s wanted in connection to a homicide. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said Jamie Ellis, 22, was wanted for a homicide in Tattnall County and by the Georgia Department of Probation and Parole for a parole violation. JCSO also charged Ellis with […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

CCDU charges one after executing residential search warrant

The Coffee County Drug Unit recently charged Quashaw Marqise Tucker of Douglas with multiple drug offenses following the execution of a residential search warrant. Investigators with the CCDU and the K-9 unit arrived at the home, located on Davis Avenue, on Monday, October 17, just before 11:00 a.m. to conduct the search. As a result, the CCDU discovered a variety of suspected drugs inside the residence, including quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, Oxycodone (a Schedule II controlled substance), and a large quantity of marijuana.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police search for person of interest in check fraud case

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to check fraud. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) urges anyone with information to call 912-651-4717, Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, or submit a tip online.
WJCL

Hinesville shooting leaves one dead and another injured

HINESVILLE, Ga. — A man is dead and a women injured after a Thursday night shooting in Liberty County. The incident happened at Summerwinds Village on Brett Drive in Hinesville. Hinesville Police say the shooting was a domestic dispute. Assistant Chief of Police Tracey Howard tells WJCL 22 News...
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County house fire deemed suspicious, officials say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District ruled a house fire in the Pinewood district of Burton suspicious late last night. According to officials, the Burton Fire District, MCAS Fire Department, and Beaufort County EMS responded to a call of a suspicious fire just past 11:30 p.m. last night. When crews arrived, they […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

One person dead after possible accidental shooting in Ridgeland

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Officials in Jasper County are investigating a possible accidental shooting between two brothers that has left one person dead. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting incident off Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on Oct. 16. Officials say the...
RIDGELAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy