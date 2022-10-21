Read full article on original website
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
'No way' COVID vaccines will be required for schools, says West Virginia Gov. Justice
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s “no way” West Virginia’s schoolchildren will be mandated to receive COVID-19 vaccines, said Gov. Jim Justice on Monday. Justice, who echoed comments made last week by Republican leaders in the West Virginia Legislature, said he would oppose any effort to make the shots a requirement for going to school.
New US prisons chief pledges truth, reform for ailing system
WASHINGTON (AP) — The outsider brought in to reform the ailing federal Bureau of Prisons pledged Monday to hold accountable any employees who sexually assault inmates, reform archaic hiring practices and bring new transparency to an agency that has long been a haven of secrecy and coverups. Colette Peters...
