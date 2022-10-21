Two touches, two scores: Rashid Shaheed continues incredible start with 53-yard TD grab

Rashid Shaheed’s NFL career is getting off to one of the greatest starts we've ever seen from an undrafted free agent.

Shaheed was stellar at Weber State, but a torn ACL prevented him from working out for NFL teams, and he went undrafted.

He’s proving that passing on him might have been a mistake.

Shaheed, a wide receiver, turned heads in his first pro game this weekend when his first NFL touch into a 44-yard touchdown rush on an end-around. That was the only time he got the ball in Sunday’s game, but he picked right back up in his second pro game.

On the Saints’ first drive of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Shaheed caught a deep ball from Andy Dalton right on the doorstep and cruised into the end zone for a 53-yard touchdown reception.

According to NFL Research , the only other player since 1991 to score a 40-plus-yard scrimmage touchdown on each of his first two offensive touches is Marquise Brown.

Two touches, two scores on chunk plays. That’s one way to make a positive first impression.

