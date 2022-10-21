ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spalding County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump lost America's suburbs. Now the GOP might be about to win them back

Republicans' path to control of the US House winds through suburbs like the ones that ring the sprawling metropolis of Las Vegas here in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is fighting for a third term. During the presidency of Donald Trump, the GOP lost significant ground...
NEVADA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Attorney General Merrick Garland vows Justice Department 'will not permit voters to be intimidated' ahead of midterms

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday vowed that the US Justice Department "will not permit voters to be intimidated" during November's midterm elections. "The Justice Department has an obligation to guarantee a free and fair vote by everyone who's qualified to vote and will not permit voters to be intimidated," Garland said during a press briefing.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Clarence Thomas freezes order for Lindsey Graham to testify before Georgia grand jury investigating 2020 election

Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday agreed to temporarily freeze a lower court order requiring the testimony of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in front of an Atlanta-area special grand jury that is investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state. Thomas acted alone because he has jurisdiction of...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

A guide to the election deniers in midterm races

Election deniers are running for important offices around the country in the November 8 midterms. And some of them will win. Dozens of Republicans trying to be elected in 2022 as governor, state secretary of state or US senator have joined former President Donald Trump in baselessly rejecting or questioning the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's victory in 2020. Some of these candidates have even attempted to overturn the 2020 results.
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump Org. criminal tax fraud trial kicks off Monday

Jury selection begins Monday in the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud and grand larceny trial in New York, a symbolic moment following years of investigations that places former President Donald Trump's business before a jury. Trump is not a defendant in the case and is not expected to be implicated...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Oz loans his Pennsylvania Senate campaign another $1 million

Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for US Senate in Pennsylvania, loaned his campaign an additional $1 million on October 20, according to a filing with the FEC. Oz has loaned his campaign money from his personal fortune throughout his bid -- including $7 million in the most recent third quarter -- and his latest $1 million loan brings his cycle total to more than $22 million. Earlier this month, his opponent, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, touted that none of his haul came from his personal bank account.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ex-USCP officer charged with obstructing January 6 probe testifies in his own defense

Michael Riley, a former US Capitol Police officer charged with obstructing the Justice Department's probe into the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, testified at his trial Monday. During nearly four hours of testimony, Riley told jurors he was "duped" by someone who he was trying to help...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Democrats predict an 'extremely busy' lame duck. Here's what's on the agenda

A packed legislative to-do list awaits Congress when it returns to session after the midterms -- and Democrats, who currently control both chambers, will face a ticking clock to enact key priorities if Republicans win back the House or manage to flip the Senate in the upcoming elections. Senate Majority...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy