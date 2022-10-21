Read full article on original website
Trump lost America's suburbs. Now the GOP might be about to win them back
Republicans' path to control of the US House winds through suburbs like the ones that ring the sprawling metropolis of Las Vegas here in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is fighting for a third term. During the presidency of Donald Trump, the GOP lost significant ground...
Voters' top concern is the economy as Democrats seek a 'closing message' to draw contrasts with GOP on combating inflation
Fifteen days from the midterm elections, new CNN polls in battleground states show that the issue at the front of voters' minds is the economy and inflation -- a reality that could tilt the outcome of key races with Democrats' narrow House and Senate majorities in the balance. A similar...
Attorney General Merrick Garland vows Justice Department 'will not permit voters to be intimidated' ahead of midterms
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday vowed that the US Justice Department "will not permit voters to be intimidated" during November's midterm elections. "The Justice Department has an obligation to guarantee a free and fair vote by everyone who's qualified to vote and will not permit voters to be intimidated," Garland said during a press briefing.
Clarence Thomas freezes order for Lindsey Graham to testify before Georgia grand jury investigating 2020 election
Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday agreed to temporarily freeze a lower court order requiring the testimony of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in front of an Atlanta-area special grand jury that is investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state. Thomas acted alone because he has jurisdiction of...
A guide to the election deniers in midterm races
Election deniers are running for important offices around the country in the November 8 midterms. And some of them will win. Dozens of Republicans trying to be elected in 2022 as governor, state secretary of state or US senator have joined former President Donald Trump in baselessly rejecting or questioning the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's victory in 2020. Some of these candidates have even attempted to overturn the 2020 results.
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Hundreds of officers quit the Minneapolis police department after George Floyd was killed. The department is reportedly still struggling to recruit.
In 2022, only 57 people applied to be recruited by the Minneapolis Police Academy, down from 292 in 2019.
White House defends Biden's quiet campaign strategy after he gives 'closing argument' speech to DNC staffers
The White House promised President Joe Biden would be spending more time on the campaign trail ahead of next month's midterm elections following a speech in which he delivered his "closing argument" to a room full of Democratic staffers in Washington. After being asked by CNN's Jeremy Diamond whether Biden...
Voters in five states have the chance to wipe slavery and indentured servitude off the books
When slavery was outlawed in the US in 1865, the 13th Amendment included one exception. "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction," the amendment reads.
Trump visits South Texas as GOP seeks to build on gains among Latinos in three key House races
With just over two weeks until Election Day, former President Donald Trump is looking to shore up GOP support in South Texas on Saturday as Republicans seek to build on their 2020 gains with Latino voters as part of their efforts to win control of the House. Republicans are targeting...
‘We risk another crisis’: TikTok in danger of being major vector of election misinformation
A study suggests the video platform is failing to filter false claims and rhetoric in the weeks leading up to the vote
Trump Org. criminal tax fraud trial kicks off Monday
Jury selection begins Monday in the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud and grand larceny trial in New York, a symbolic moment following years of investigations that places former President Donald Trump's business before a jury. Trump is not a defendant in the case and is not expected to be implicated...
Oz loans his Pennsylvania Senate campaign another $1 million
Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for US Senate in Pennsylvania, loaned his campaign an additional $1 million on October 20, according to a filing with the FEC. Oz has loaned his campaign money from his personal fortune throughout his bid -- including $7 million in the most recent third quarter -- and his latest $1 million loan brings his cycle total to more than $22 million. Earlier this month, his opponent, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, touted that none of his haul came from his personal bank account.
Ex-USCP officer charged with obstructing January 6 probe testifies in his own defense
Michael Riley, a former US Capitol Police officer charged with obstructing the Justice Department's probe into the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, testified at his trial Monday. During nearly four hours of testimony, Riley told jurors he was "duped" by someone who he was trying to help...
CNN Polls on key Senate races find tight contest in Wisconsin and a narrow Democratic edge in Pennsylvania
Across two states with Republican-held Senate seats that could prove pivotal to control of the chamber in this fall's elections, one incumbent faces an evenly divided electorate while the Democrat holds a narrow edge in the other, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS. In Wisconsin, the survey shows...
Democrats predict an 'extremely busy' lame duck. Here's what's on the agenda
A packed legislative to-do list awaits Congress when it returns to session after the midterms -- and Democrats, who currently control both chambers, will face a ticking clock to enact key priorities if Republicans win back the House or manage to flip the Senate in the upcoming elections. Senate Majority...
CNN Polls show Democrats are ahead in races for governor in Michigan and Pennsylvania, with no clear leader in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin race for governor has no clear leader, while Democratic gubernatorial candidates hold the edge in Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS in the three key states. Wisconsin's incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the support of 50% of likely voters, while Republican Tim...
Fact check: The GOP's dishonesty-filled barrage of 'defund the police' attack ads
Republicans have been running ads around the country that use a variety of dishonest tactics to try to create the inaccurate impression that the Democratic candidates they are targeting support defunding the police. Some of the Republican ads simply make things up. Other ads falsely describe bills the Democratic candidates...
