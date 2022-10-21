Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
USWNT Kickoff Times in 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Released
The full schedule and kickoff times for next year’s Women’s Football World Cup have been released by FIFA, promising timely viewing for United States audiences. The U.S. women’s national team’s opening match against Vietnam on July 22 will kick off at 1pm in New Zealand — 8pm in New York and 5pm in Los Angeles. USA’s second match against Netherlands — a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final which was won 2-0 by the United States — kicks off at the same time.
NBC Miami
USWNT Grouped With Netherlands, Vietnam in 2023 Women's World Cup Draw
USWNT grouped with Netherlands, Vietnam in 2023 World Cup draw originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The U.S. women’s national team will face a familiar foe early at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Saturday’s draw placed the USWNT, Netherlands, Vietnam and a to-be-determined playoff winner in Group...
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
NBC Miami
Economies in Asia Have the Tools to Manage Economic Headwinds, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Says
Asian economies are well-equipped to withstand economic headwinds next year, the U.S. Treasury said following the conclusion of the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting In Thailand this week. During the two-day APEC finance ministers' meeting, countries pledged not to adjust exchange rates for competitive purposes. Countries also agreed to use all...
Comments / 0