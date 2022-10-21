ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

USWNT Kickoff Times in 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Released

The full schedule and kickoff times for next year’s Women’s Football World Cup have been released by FIFA, promising timely viewing for United States audiences. The U.S. women’s national team’s opening match against Vietnam on July 22 will kick off at 1pm in New Zealand — 8pm in New York and 5pm in Los Angeles. USA’s second match against Netherlands — a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final which was won 2-0 by the United States — kicks off at the same time.
NBC Miami

USWNT Grouped With Netherlands, Vietnam in 2023 Women's World Cup Draw

USWNT grouped with Netherlands, Vietnam in 2023 World Cup draw originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The U.S. women’s national team will face a familiar foe early at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Saturday’s draw placed the USWNT, Netherlands, Vietnam and a to-be-determined playoff winner in Group...

