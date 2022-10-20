Eve Daniels and Carlotta Mencaglia teamed up for a win to take second place in their draw, Zuzanna Szczepanska and Elena Dibattista claimed a back draw title in doubles and Thassane Abrahim and Paloma Hennicaux both picked up crowns in the back draw of singles on an action-packed final day for the UTEP tennis team at the Islander Invite Sunday.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO