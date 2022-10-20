ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP Tennis Notches Several Wins On Last Day Of Islander Invite

Eve Daniels and Carlotta Mencaglia teamed up for a win to take second place in their draw, Zuzanna Szczepanska and Elena Dibattista claimed a back draw title in doubles and Thassane Abrahim and Paloma Hennicaux both picked up crowns in the back draw of singles on an action-packed final day for the UTEP tennis team at the Islander Invite Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
UTEP Volleyball Picks Up Road Win with Sweep over Charlotte

The UTEP volleyball team closed out the weekend with a 3-0 (29-27, 25-23, 25-19) sweep over Charlotte Sunday afternoon in Halton Arena. The Miners improve to 13-9 (7-2 Conference USA) while Charlotte drops to 8-13 (2-7 C-USA). Two Miners hit double-digit kills, Alianza Darley (11) and Serena Patterson (10). Mattie...
EL PASO, TX
Halloweenfest in Downtown Las Cruces

Joey and Troy talk about the upcoming Halloweenfest happening in downtwon Las Cruces. #ziacomics #hot103 #lascruces #newmexico #halloweenfest #lascrucesnm #lascrucesnewmexico.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Recap: UTEP vs Florida Atlantic

Gavin Baechle was the hero of the night for UTEP Miners Football Team when he knocked in a 27-yard field goal as the clock went to zero to give the Miners a 24-21 win over the Florida Atlantic Owls. An audience of 12,796 fans witnessed a game that would come...
EL PASO, TX

