golobos.com
Haulcy Named MW Freshman of the Week for Second Time
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For the second time this season, New Mexico true freshman A.J. Haulcy was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week, and that award now puts him in prime running position to become UNM’s first Mountain West Freshman of the Year since DonTrell Moore in 2002.
golobos.com
Lobos Pick Up First Two Wins Of Season
Albuquerque, N.M. – The University of New Mexico swimming and diving team is no longer winless in the 2022-23 season. The Lobos trounced both Colorado State, Pueblo and Western Colorado on Friday evening, beating the ThunderWolves 216-50 and the Mountaineers 191.5-105.5. The Mountaineers (5-1) also defeated the ThunderWolves 225-53...
golobos.com
Lobos Clinch MW Tournament Berth with Draw at Utah State
LOGAN, Utah – Securing a berth in the 2022 Mountain West Conference Women’s Soccer Championships and moving one win away from a third straight conference title on Sunday afternoon at Bell Soccer Field, the University of New Mexico battled host Utah State University to a 0-0 draw. Alli...
golobos.com
Fresno State Pulls Away for 41-9 Win
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico had plenty of chances, but three red zone trips produced three field goals, and Fresno State blew open a close game with a big play in the third quarter as the Bulldogs raced past UNM 41-9, handing the Lobos a fifth consecutive loss. The win moved Fresno State to 2-1 in the Mountain West’s West division, while UNM dropped to 2-6 and 0-4, and must now win the last four in order to become bowl eligible.
golobos.com
Davis earns 2 MW weekly honors after a pair of clean sheets
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After recording a pair of clean sheets last week to help the University of New Mexico women’s soccer team clinch a postseason berth, goalkeeper Alli Davis has been selected as the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week announced by the conference office on Monday.
golobos.com
Lobos Finish 13th at Jim West Challenge
SAN MARCOS, Texas – The New Mexico women’s golf team concluded play Monday at the Jim West Challenge with the final round of play at Kissing Tree Golf Club. The Lobos shot 7-over during the final 18 holes to finish in 13th place at 24-over. Oklahoma State won...
golobos.com
Lobos Conclude Road Schedule Sunday at Utah State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team concludes a two-game road trip on Sunday with a visit to Utah State. The Lobos and Aggies will kick-off at 1:00 p.m. at the Bell Soccer Field in a game that will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.
golobos.com
Lobos in 11th After Opening Day of Jim West Challenge
SAN MARCOS, Texas – The New Mexico women’s golf team opened play Sunday at the Jim West Challenge with the first two rounds of play at Kissing Tree Golf Club. The Lobos shot 17-over during the first 36 holes of the event to sit in 11th place. Oklahoma...
golobos.com
Lobos Sweep Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. – The Lobo volleyball team closed the week with a sweep of Fresno State on the road by scores of 27-25, 26-24, 25-22, going 2-0 on the week. Uxue Guereca led New Mexico with 11 kills in the match, with Kaitlynn Biassou one kill shy of a double-double on nine kills and 14 digs. Lea Zurlinden hit .750 with seven kills on eight attacks and an error, and added three assisted blocks. . Alena Moldan led all players with 15 digs.
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
A legendary, breathtaking drive in Colorado often missed
HUERFANO COUNTY • When Debra Malone and her husband were searching for a new home away from the city, she found herself driving through a dreamscape of southern Colorado. Hardly any other cars were on the road. They about had it all to themselves: hills of piñon and juniper; higher forests of pine and aspen; snow-streaked peaks and glistening lakes and little, forgotten towns along the way. They ended in La Veta.
25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard
Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
Student robbed at University of New Mexico
Details are limited about the incident as of Sunday evening.
KKTV
Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Tumbleweeds gobbled up a home in the Security-Widefield area Sunday morning!. Viewers sent 11 News eye-popping photos just after 10 a.m. of the massive pile of tumbleweeds burying a front yard, a vehicle and encroaching on the house itself. “I looked out my backyard, it didn’t...
EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure
The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
fatmanlittletrail.com
Gray’s Coors Tavern – Pueblo
On my first trip to Pueblo, Colorado I was excited to find a dish made famous in the town, the Slopper. I asked a my friends who live in Pueblo where we should go to find the perfect Slopper and they were quick to suggest Gray’s Coors Tavern. The...
Victims identified in deadly kayak incident at Lake Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the two victims who died after strong winds caused three kayaks to swamp at Lake Pueblo State Park. Sunday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers found a body they were searching for using an underwater drone, not far from the kayaks submerged. According to Colorado The post Victims identified in deadly kayak incident at Lake Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
VOTE NOW: Colorado search and rescue team nominated for national award
The El Paso County Search and Rescue team was given special recognition on Friday when they were selected as one of the finalists in the Land Rover Defender Service Awards. The program recognizes five finalist groups from the U.S. and Canada for exemplary community service in each of five categories including animal welfare, veterans outreach, environmentalism and conservation, community services, and search and rescue.
New development proposed for southwest Albuquerque
There is a push to build a shopping area in a booming part of Albuquerque where there really aren't many places to shop or eat: the Southwest Mesa.
Man dead following motorcycle crash on Colorado 50
MONDAY 10/24/22 2:25 p.m. The Pueblo Count Corner has identified the man driving the motorcycle as 44-year-old Jeremy Swope of Pueblo. SUNDAY 10/23/22 10:33 a.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reported that a man was killed on Colorado 50 after being ejected from his motorcycle, Saturday night on Oct. 22. At approximately 9:16 […]
