HUERFANO COUNTY • When Debra Malone and her husband were searching for a new home away from the city, she found herself driving through a dreamscape of southern Colorado. Hardly any other cars were on the road. They about had it all to themselves: hills of piñon and juniper; higher forests of pine and aspen; snow-streaked peaks and glistening lakes and little, forgotten towns along the way. They ended in La Veta.

HUERFANO COUNTY, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO