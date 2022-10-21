Read full article on original website
Two of four men charged with assaulting fellow Grand Forks inmate granted plea deals
Oct. 24—GRAND FORKS — Two of the four men charged with assaulting a fellow inmate at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault last week. Jake Bennett Donahue, 30, changed his plea on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Per his plea agreement, he...
Woman found dead in Park Manor Mobile Home Park over the weekend
Oct. 24—GRAND FORKS — On Saturday night, Oct. 21, an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the Park Manor Mobile Home Park. Grand Forks Police was dispatched to the 500 block of Circle Drive East for a medical assist. Upon their arrival, officers administered CPR to the woman. She was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
