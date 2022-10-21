ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman found dead in Park Manor Mobile Home Park over the weekend

Oct. 24—GRAND FORKS — On Saturday night, Oct. 21, an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the Park Manor Mobile Home Park. Grand Forks Police was dispatched to the 500 block of Circle Drive East for a medical assist. Upon their arrival, officers administered CPR to the woman. She was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
