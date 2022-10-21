ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

nbcboston.com

Maura Healey Declines Invitation From Geoff Diehl for Third Debate

Democratic candidate for Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declined an invitation for a third debate from Republican candidate Geoff Diehl. Healey's running mate, Kim Driscoll, canceled an invitation for a radio debate scheduled for Monday against Diehl's running mate, Leah Allen, according to the Diehl campaign. On Friday, Diehl challenged...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Mass. Students See Slipping Marks on National Exams

Results released Monday from a national set of reading and math exams given to fourth and eighth graders show a concerning drop in student achievement in Massachusetts, according to The Boston Globe. Across the four tests, Massachusetts returned scores that were the lowest since at least 2003, the Globe reports,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Early Voting in Massachusetts Is Underway: What to Know

Polls will be open as usual on Election Day, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. but starting Saturday, Massachusetts residents can cast their ballot early at polling locations, like Fenway Park. Early voting starts through Nov. 4 across Massachusetts. Every community is required to have early voting sessions...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Mass. Man Dies While Hiking in White Mountains

A Massachusetts man died after suffering a medical emergency while hiking in the White Mountains in New Hampshire over the weekend. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they were notified by emergency beacon around 11:45 a.m. Saturday of a hiker suffering a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trial in Lincoln, an area where there is no cell phone service.
LINCOLN, NH
nbcboston.com

RIPTA Rolls Back Service Amid ‘Critical' Staffing Shortage

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has temporarily reduced its service levels as it faces a "critical shortage" of staff. The reduction of service began Saturday, impacting nearly 20 routes. RIPTA isn't eliminating any routes, but is reducing service levels on impacted bus lines. Early morning, night, weekend and holiday service is not being impacted.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
nbcboston.com

Missing NH Girl Harmony Montgomery's Father Charged With Murdering Her

The father of long-missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery was on Monday arrested on charges including second-degree murder, authorities said. Adam Montgomery was arrested at 10:30 a.m. on four charges, police said. He's accused of beating his daughter to death around Dec. 7, 2019, and concealing the body by March 4, 2020.
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Foggy Start to Monday; Damp Weather Through Mid-Week

Showers came back into focus late Sunday, as a slow-moving weather system crawled up the Atlantic Seaboard. We’re dodging rain - and the occasional downpour - most of the day Monday, with a gradual downtick in the coverage and intensity into the evening. This bodes well for the Patriots/Bears game at Gillette Monday night, but as milder air presses in from the Cape (where highs make it into the mid-60s Monday), we may have to contend with fog and mist at game time.
MAINE STATE

