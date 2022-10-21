ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

golobos.com

Haulcy Named MW Freshman of the Week for Second Time

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For the second time this season, New Mexico true freshman A.J. Haulcy was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week, and that award now puts him in prime running position to become UNM’s first Mountain West Freshman of the Year since DonTrell Moore in 2002.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Davis earns 2 MW weekly honors after a pair of clean sheets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After recording a pair of clean sheets last week to help the University of New Mexico women’s soccer team clinch a postseason berth, goalkeeper Alli Davis has been selected as the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week announced by the conference office on Monday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Clinch MW Tournament Berth with Draw at Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – Securing a berth in the 2022 Mountain West Conference Women’s Soccer Championships and moving one win away from a third straight conference title on Sunday afternoon at Bell Soccer Field, the University of New Mexico battled host Utah State University to a 0-0 draw. Alli...
LOGAN, UT
golobos.com

Fresno State Pulls Away for 41-9 Win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico had plenty of chances, but three red zone trips produced three field goals, and Fresno State blew open a close game with a big play in the third quarter as the Bulldogs raced past UNM 41-9, handing the Lobos a fifth consecutive loss. The win moved Fresno State to 2-1 in the Mountain West’s West division, while UNM dropped to 2-6 and 0-4, and must now win the last four in order to become bowl eligible.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Pick Up First Two Wins Of Season

Albuquerque, N.M. – The University of New Mexico swimming and diving team is no longer winless in the 2022-23 season. The Lobos trounced both Colorado State, Pueblo and Western Colorado on Friday evening, beating the ThunderWolves 216-50 and the Mountaineers 191.5-105.5. The Mountaineers (5-1) also defeated the ThunderWolves 225-53...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Finish 13th at Jim West Challenge

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The New Mexico women’s golf team concluded play Monday at the Jim West Challenge with the final round of play at Kissing Tree Golf Club. The Lobos shot 7-over during the final 18 holes to finish in 13th place at 24-over. Oklahoma State won...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KRQE News 13

Lobos fail to reach endzone for second straight week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos looked a little different on offense Saturday night. Justin Holaday got the start at quarterback against Fresno State, however the result wasn’t much different than weeks past. For the second consecutive week, UNM did not score a touchdown, and the team ended the game with only nine points. In his […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Conclude Road Schedule Sunday at Utah State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team concludes a two-game road trip on Sunday with a visit to Utah State. The Lobos and Aggies will kick-off at 1:00 p.m. at the Bell Soccer Field in a game that will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.
LOGAN, UT
golobos.com

Lobos Sweep Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. – The Lobo volleyball team closed the week with a sweep of Fresno State on the road by scores of 27-25, 26-24, 25-22, going 2-0 on the week. Uxue Guereca led New Mexico with 11 kills in the match, with Kaitlynn Biassou one kill shy of a double-double on nine kills and 14 digs. Lea Zurlinden hit .750 with seven kills on eight attacks and an error, and added three assisted blocks. . Alena Moldan led all players with 15 digs.
FRESNO, CA
golobos.com

Lobos in 11th After Opening Day of Jim West Challenge

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The New Mexico women’s golf team opened play Sunday at the Jim West Challenge with the first two rounds of play at Kissing Tree Golf Club. The Lobos shot 17-over during the first 36 holes of the event to sit in 11th place. Oklahoma...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lucky Leaf Expo kicks off in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Lucky Leaf Expo kicked off in Albuquerque Friday. It features more than one hundred cannabis exhibits at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The expo offers a myriad of vendors and educational panels that attendees can visit. “It’s good for networking, just even by talking to people in the cannabis space you’re […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque elementary students receive a new pair of shoes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at an Albuquerque elementary school received new shoes Friday. Thanks to generous donations to the KRQE Cares program, more than 600 students at Painted Sky Elementary got a pair of new shoes. Sallie Oden, the school’s principal says the new shoes is something parents of the students are especially grateful for. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former Albuquerque dentist charged with practicing without a license

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque dentist William Gardner, who had his license taken away for tax fraud, is accused of continuing to practice dentistry. Gardner pled guilty earlier this year after investigators say he submitted falsified x-rays to insurance carriers and billed them for unnecessary procedures. Related Coverage: Albuquerque dentist takes plea deal in tax fraud […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

