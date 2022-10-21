ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico had plenty of chances, but three red zone trips produced three field goals, and Fresno State blew open a close game with a big play in the third quarter as the Bulldogs raced past UNM 41-9, handing the Lobos a fifth consecutive loss. The win moved Fresno State to 2-1 in the Mountain West’s West division, while UNM dropped to 2-6 and 0-4, and must now win the last four in order to become bowl eligible.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO