ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Unidentified man found shot to death behind Detroit home

DETROIT – The body of a man who was apparently shot to death was found Sunday afternoon behind a house in Detroit. Detroit police say that at about 5:48 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, an unidentified man’s body was found behind a home on Turner and Midland streets, near the Lodge Freeway. Officials say residents who live in the area heard gunshots and called 911.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Southfield man charged with murder of 17-year-old found dead along I-75

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Nathaniel Taylor, a 20-year-old Southfield man with one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony firearm in connection to the shooting death of Taya Land. According to WDIV-Detroit, Taylor was arraigned Friday a week after Land’s body was found along side I-75 with three gunshot wounds to her head.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl, Canyla Turner. Police say she was last seen leaving her school in the area of Moross and I-94 on Friday at around 2:45 p.m. Police say she was wearing gold or yellow hooded sweatshirt with...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

No trial for teen driver in fatal traffic crash

A Detroit teenager who was behind the wheel when he crashed his vehicle, killing two teen passengers and injuring a third opted out of trial Monday by entering a plea in Oakland County Circuit Court. On the day his trial was scheduled to begin, Ramone Cortez Hampton, 19, pleaded no...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, losing control in Highland Township

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A collision with a deer Saturday in Highland Township left a motorcyclist dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, of Commerce Township, was riding his Yamaha R6 motorcycle south on Harvey Lake Road, south of Wardlow Road, when he hit a deer just after 6:45 p.m.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
buzzfeednews.com

The 16-Year-Old Who Shot And Killed 4 Students At A Michigan High School Has Pleaded Guilty To Terrorism And 23 Other Charges

The 16-year-old who used a gun purchased by his parents to kill four students and injure seven other people at a Michigan high school last year has pleaded guilty. In a packed courtroom packed on Monday morning, as several victims’ families looked on, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to 24 charges: one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy