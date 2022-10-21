ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

nbc15.com

Wisconsin funds ‘Women in Cyber Security’ event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin funded its first women in cyber security summit on Sunday in the Wisconsin Dells. The event brought a panel of members and speakers from a variety of backgrounds who spoke about their experiences in the male-dominated industry. The gathering tried to unite women from across...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Third Wisconsin meat company issues recall

A Door County meat processing company is the third Wisconsin-based food producer to issue a recall this month. Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a four products, each of which were sold at farmers markets and retail stores. The recalled products include:
STURGEON BAY, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Ron Johnson Turned His Back On Family Famers Like Me

I’ve lived in Milwaukee for the past decade, working as the manager on our family-owned farm. Alongside my wife and two children, we grow all-natural produce at an affordable price to provide my community with nutritious, locally-grown food. Farmers like me have long been the backbone of Wisconsin—bolstering our...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Beef Council: Try out these tailgate-inspired beef appetizers!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -With football season well underway, that means tailgating eats are a must! Whether you’re watching the game from a parking lot or in a backyard, you’ll be winning on and off the field with these tailgating recipes and tips. Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council shares the recipes for buffalo style beef bites and tiny taco beef tarts.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Chad Lewis takes Wisconsinites on paranormal journey through the state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just in time for Halloween, researcher and author Chad Lewis is taking Wisconsinites on a paranormal journey Saturday. For over two decades, the author and Wisconsin native has traveled the world in search of the ‘strange and unusual.’ Lewis stopped at Madison libraries to share his findings and talk abut the spookiness that exists here in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Ron Johnson’s Campaign Launches Website For Wisconsin Voters to Report Election Integrity Concerns

Senator Ron Johnson’s reelection campaign has taken steps to help assure voters that the 2022 elections will be secure and run in accordance with law. According to a press release issued today, the campaign launched a website and video in time for the 2022 election that allows voters to report instances that they believe constitute violations of election laws.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties

(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wuwm.com

Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate

The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
WISCONSIN STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Bundle Up! Minnesota, Wisconsin In For A Frigid La Nina Winter According To National Weather Service

The National Weather Service dropped their 2022-2023 winter outlook, in which they expect the impacts of a weak to moderate La Niña to influence at least a portion of winter weather across the country. The La Niña conditions (the name for a period of cooler conditions in the Pacific Ocean) is expected to wane through the later parts of winter but could have impacts through the early and middle parts of the season ahead.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash

MADISON, Wis. — The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker.The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died with her mother Alyssa Ortman in July, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday. The lawsuit names Bewley and three insurance companies as defendants.Bewley, who represents a state Senate district that covers the northwestern part of the state, pulled out of a Lake Superior beach entrance on July 22 and into the...
WISCONSIN STATE

