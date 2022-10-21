Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Wisconsin funds ‘Women in Cyber Security’ event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin funded its first women in cyber security summit on Sunday in the Wisconsin Dells. The event brought a panel of members and speakers from a variety of backgrounds who spoke about their experiences in the male-dominated industry. The gathering tried to unite women from across...
Third Wisconsin meat company issues recall
A Door County meat processing company is the third Wisconsin-based food producer to issue a recall this month. Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a four products, each of which were sold at farmers markets and retail stores. The recalled products include:
nbc15.com
LIST: Most needed items for NBC15 Share Your Holidays National Guard Food Drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Share Your Holidays Campaign is right around the corner and you can help fight hunger in South Central Wisconsin. This year’s campaign will kick off on Wednesday when Two Men & a Truck will deliver over 300 food barrels to area businesses and organizations.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Ron Johnson Turned His Back On Family Famers Like Me
I’ve lived in Milwaukee for the past decade, working as the manager on our family-owned farm. Alongside my wife and two children, we grow all-natural produce at an affordable price to provide my community with nutritious, locally-grown food. Farmers like me have long been the backbone of Wisconsin—bolstering our...
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Tim Michels on parole claim under Gov. Evers
Parole has become a big issue in Republican Tim Michels campaign against Governor Tony Evers. Parole releases have been going on under Republican and Democratic governors.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Beef Council: Try out these tailgate-inspired beef appetizers!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -With football season well underway, that means tailgating eats are a must! Whether you’re watching the game from a parking lot or in a backyard, you’ll be winning on and off the field with these tailgating recipes and tips. Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council shares the recipes for buffalo style beef bites and tiny taco beef tarts.
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
Wisconsin ginseng farmer shares biggest concerns ahead of Election Day
TMJ4 News is talking with voters across Wisconsin in a series of reports called the Road to November. Shannon Sims and Charles Benson traveled to Wausau to talk with ginseng farmer, Will Hsu.
Wisconsin Hunter Bags State’s First Archery Elk in Modern History
A Wisconsin hunter working on an archery Super Slam has taken the state’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Dan Evenson, of Cambridge, shot the 6-by-7 bull on October 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery that attracted more than 25,000 applications.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
wearegreenbay.com
Culver’s or Chick-fil-A? Study shows which fast-food chain tops Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Wondering what the top-rated fast-food chain is in the state of Wisconsin? A study from SavingSpot, a website designed to find better ways to budget and manage money, found several interesting statistics. According to the study, the top-rated fast food chain in the state of Wisconsin is...
nbc15.com
Chad Lewis takes Wisconsinites on paranormal journey through the state
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just in time for Halloween, researcher and author Chad Lewis is taking Wisconsinites on a paranormal journey Saturday. For over two decades, the author and Wisconsin native has traveled the world in search of the ‘strange and unusual.’ Lewis stopped at Madison libraries to share his findings and talk abut the spookiness that exists here in Wisconsin.
Arguably, the 4 Worst Serial Killers in History All Came from Wisconsin
It's an alarming fact, when it comes to serial killers, Wisconsin was home to some of the worst. Wisconsin may not hold the record for the state with the most serial killers, (that unfortunate title historically goes to Alaska), but when it comes to gore, insanity, and pure evil, Wisconsin sure has dealt with a lot of it.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Ron Johnson’s Campaign Launches Website For Wisconsin Voters to Report Election Integrity Concerns
Senator Ron Johnson’s reelection campaign has taken steps to help assure voters that the 2022 elections will be secure and run in accordance with law. According to a press release issued today, the campaign launched a website and video in time for the 2022 election that allows voters to report instances that they believe constitute violations of election laws.
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Did you know: Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers of ‘rear radar antennas’
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers that no matter where its troopers are, they know how fast you are driving. In a Facebook post, the agency joked that they can ‘see the future’ with their rear radar antennas. REMINDER: Rear radar antennas allow us...
wuwm.com
Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate
The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
Bundle Up! Minnesota, Wisconsin In For A Frigid La Nina Winter According To National Weather Service
The National Weather Service dropped their 2022-2023 winter outlook, in which they expect the impacts of a weak to moderate La Niña to influence at least a portion of winter weather across the country. The La Niña conditions (the name for a period of cooler conditions in the Pacific Ocean) is expected to wane through the later parts of winter but could have impacts through the early and middle parts of the season ahead.
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
MADISON, Wis. — The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker.The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died with her mother Alyssa Ortman in July, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday. The lawsuit names Bewley and three insurance companies as defendants.Bewley, who represents a state Senate district that covers the northwestern part of the state, pulled out of a Lake Superior beach entrance on July 22 and into the...
