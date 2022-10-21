ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Gun control measure draws concern among law enforcement

Oct. 24—Officials in local law enforcement and criminal justice have expressed concern about a ballot measure in November that would toughen restrictions around the sale, style and use of firearms in Oregon. Measure 114 would require a permit from law enforcement, safety training and a background check before a...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy