Gunman Killed Pottstown Teens In Drug Deal Gone Bad: DA

Dominic Carboni. Photo Credit: Montgomery County DA

A 17-year-old Montgomery County boy has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery offenses in connection with the slayings of two victims around his age earlier this week, authorities announced.

Dominic Carboni, of Shwenksville, had arranged to meet Skyler Fox, 17, to buy marijuana when he shot him and 18-year-old Brandon Bacote-Byer near Fourth and Johnson streets around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Surveillance footage shows maroon-colored Ford pick-up truck fleeing the area after the incident — the same color and model as a Ford F-150 truck owned by Carboni's father, Steele said. Carboni had been seen driving the truck earlier in the evening, authorities said.

Responding officers found numerous fired cartridge casings, a projectile and a Taurus G3 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number at the scene, the DA said.

Police did not recover a backpack from the scene, however, a witness told police that they saw Fox with a backpack on his shoulder as he crawled away from his vehicle. Minutes later, the backpack was gone and Fox was no longer moving, according to Steele.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

