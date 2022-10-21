Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Addresses Holding Up to $1,900,000,000 BTC Hit 20-Month High: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
The number of huge whales holding the largest crypto by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC), is on the rise, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes that the number of Bitcoin whale addresses holding between 10,000-100,000 BTC ($190,000,000-$1,900,000,000) have reached their highest level since February 2021, as have addresses holding between 10-100 BTC ($190,000-$1,900,000).
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
cryptoglobe.com
‘ADA Whale’ Says Cardano is Likely to ‘Have Its Ethereum Moment’ in Next Bull Cycle
Pseudonymous Cardano ($ADA) influencer “ADA whale” (“cardano_whale” on Twitter) explained why he believes that the people’s “favortie chain” is likely to “thrive” in the next bull cycle. On 15 March 2022, “ADA whale” explained why he is so bullish on Cardano:...
coingeek.com
Germany: Nuri bank urges customers to remove funds from platform ahead of shutdown
German-based digital asset provider Nuri has given a heads-up to its customers to withdraw their assets from the platform before December 18, after which the firm will shut down all its operations. Company chief executive officer Kristina Mayer disclosed the development in a blog post, saying that the firm ran...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto platform Freeway halts services, citing ‘unprecedented volatility’
Crypto platform Freeway has halted some of its services, citing “unprecedented volatility” in the foreign exchange and cryptocurrency markets in “recent times.”. In an Oct. 23 post, the platform announced it is halting buys and deposits and will “not be buying Supercharger simulations until our new strategies are implemented.”
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Ethereum Competitor Surges 30% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Move in Tight Range
An Ethereum (ETH) competitor is surging more than 33% this week while most of the crypto market remains stagnant. The Casper Network (CSPR) is a proof-of-stake layer one blockchain that aims to bring smart contracts and decentralized apps (DApps) to a global scale. The project’s native token, CSPR, is trading...
cryptopotato.com
The Crypto Industry is Not Decentralized: SEC Chairman
Gary Gensler said that crypto exchanges are developing network effects that make them highly dominant players, like in other financial markets. Gary Gensler – chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – said on Monday that crypto markets are, ironically, not decentralized. The chairman argued that there...
wealthinsidermag.com
Proof-of-Stake L1 Blockchain Token Aptos Climbs Close to 20% Higher in 24 Hours
Five days ago, the Aptos blockchain went live after the project received an influx of capital from venture capital (VC) firms and crypto exchanges like a16z, Binance, and FTX. During the past 24 hours, aptos (APT) is up more than 19% against the U.S. dollar and up 11.1% against bitcoin’s value. The VC-backed blockchain token has managed to situate itself within the top 60 largest crypto market capitalizations in existence.
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has outlined a framework for limiting industry hacks.
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Casper, rising 33.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has hired a new head of digital assets regulatory policy, less than a month after CEO Jamie Dimon told lawmakers that cryptocurrencies are "decentralized Ponzi schemes." Aaron Iovine joined the company this week as executive director for digital assets regulatory policy, reports Bloomberg, a newly created role. He was previously head of policy and regulatory for cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network writes Bloomberg.
coingeek.com
Hong Kong moving in different direction toward digital assets from mainland China
Hong Kong says its policy towards digital assets is different from mainland China and is making a play to attract more investment in the sector. The city’s government disclosed its plan to allow virtual currency exchanges to offer direct investments to retail investors as part of efforts to revamp its digital economy. Allowing exchanges to offer retail investors to buy into the asset class marks a radical change from the status quo that has been in place for nearly four years.
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week
In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
coingeek.com
CoinGeek Weekly Livestream: Kurt Wuckert Jr. answers queries about empty miners and Bitcoin
Kurt Wuckert Jr. hosted the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, where he talked about empty block mining, the nature of contracts and attacks, the law and how it applies to Bitcoin, and more. This show was done in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) format. Wuckert clarifies some things. Wuckert begins this episode...
zycrypto.com
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
kitco.com
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to develop a platform for trading digital assets
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “We see in the next five years a critical window of opportunity for the integration of the Israeli...
themarketperiodical.com
Top Ten Bitcoin holders in the World
Investing in bitcoin is no longer just a fade, but a long term business strategy. In a past few years bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as a whole has emerged as an alternative to the stock market. They are not merely creating news, but creating wealth. Though there are individuals like tech giant Elon Musk, who holds massive reserves of bitcoins, big corporate companys’ hoards surpass them by manyfolds. Let’s have a look at the top 10 companies with the largest bitcoin cache.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin And Ethereum Show Potential Accumulation
It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin and Ethereum are showing potential accumulation signs. Check out the latest reports about the prices of digital assets below. Accoridng to the latest reports, there is one indicator suggests that market participants are loading up on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) for the long haul. This is according to the crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Whales Are Aggressively Accumulating Around $20,000, Says CryptoQuant CEO
The CEO of on-chain cryptocurrency data firm CryptoQuant, Ki Young Ju, has revealed that data is showing Bitcoin ($BTC) whales are aggressively adding to their portfolios at around the $20,000 mark through leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance. In a tweet Ki Young Ju shared with his over 300,000 followers on the...
boundingintocrypto.com
German Crypto Bank Nuri Asks Clients to Withdraw Funds as It Goes Out of Business – Bitcoin News
Digital asset platform Nuri has told customers to withdraw their funds in the next two months, after taking a hit from the crypto winter. Formerly known as Bitwala, the Berlin-headquartered cryptocurrency bank filed for insolvency earlier this year and failed to find a buyer. Nuri to Maintain Trading Until Last...
