Joplin, MO

Soroptimist International of Joplin gives back to Ronald McDonald House

By Zach Dobbs
 4 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin organization is giving back to the community and helping families.

Soroptimist International of Joplin works to improve the lives of women and girls in the community.

Today they visited the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States for their quarterly Soroptimist Gives Back Program.

They provided lunch and also got festive for the Halloween season by creating decorations for the house and filing Halloween bags for families.

Soroptimist Gives Back is a program designed to be hands-on and help other non-profits that serve women and girls.

It also gives members a chance to learn about the organizations.

Joplin, MO
