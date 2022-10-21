Read full article on original website
Letter to the editor: Ranked choice voting will be boon to Evanston, says Daniel Biss
Early voting for the critical midterm elections has begun – you can vote early at the Civic Center, 2100 Ridge Avenue, every day through Monday, Nov. 7 (you can see the exact hours here). You don’t need me to tell you what’s stake in this election, for reproductive rights,...
Emergency Preparedness Fair helps public with CPR, information
Do you know what to do if you or a family member is confronted with an emergency?. Seconds matter and planning in advance is key. The Evanston Fire Department’s Office of Emergency Management held its first emergency preparedness fair at the Robert Crown Community Center Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 to help residents prepare for all types of emergencies.
Town hall prompts questions on city’s reparations program
The city’s ground-breaking reparations program continues to prompt questions and comments from the community, as 38 queries flooded into the town hall hearing Saturday, Oct. 22. A panel of community leaders addressed questions only from Rev. Dr. Michael C.R. Nabors of the Second Baptist Church. Questions from the public...
Ethel Migra: 1930-2022
Ethel Migra, 92, was a dedicated educator who completed her PhD in her 40s and was devoted to progressive ideas about education and humanistic values. She viewed teaching as a natural partnership with learning. As Supervisor of Elementary Education for Warren Public Schools in the late 1970s, Dr. Migra’s plan...
At This Time
“When you are older, every day is a gift,” says Helen Tsaggaris, reading a book at the Dempster Avenue Beach. Tsaggaris, who drives to the lake many days from her Morton Grove home, prefers swimming to sitting on shore. But she was unsure of the currents. “I’m very hesitant because I’m 85,” she said. “I want to be sure I can get out. Getting in is not hard. Getting out is the problem.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
The AUX and its power of connection
This episode features four of the powerhouses who are founders of The AUX, which is building a space dedicated to empowering Black businesses in Evanston. Jacqui White is a police officer in Highland Park; Lori Laser is the founder of The Growing Season; Tiffini Holmes is a human resources consultant and health and wellness coach; and Tosha Wilson is a police sergeant in Evanston.
Sauna Club brings a Nordic treat closer – even to your backyard
Dozens of sunrise swimmers and strollers enjoyed a warmup before and after their exertions Friday morning as they slipped inside a mobile sauna unit parked at Lee Street Beach. The event was organized by Sauna Club, a new Evanston business whose owner Ryan Cohler aims to bring the pleasures and...
Picturing Evanston
Rowing teams on a beautiful autumn day at the boat landing of the Dammrich Rowing Center north of Oakton Street on the North Shore Channel. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner.
Northwestern to host 3-day event commemorating Title IX anniversary
In recognition of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Northwestern University is hosting a three-day series of panels and events Oct. 27-29 to explore the 1972 law that prohibited discrimination based on sex in education and programs receiving federal financial assistance and confront the needs for improvement moving forward. Events...
ETHS boys cross country team advances to next week’s sectional
Ever since he took over the Evanston boys cross country program, Donald Michelin Jr. has tried to get his runners to embrace a “pack attack” theory of racing instead of focusing on individual achievement. The Evanston coach even admitted to at one point giving up on the idea...
Wildkit girls cross country team set for sectionals next Saturday
Editor’s note: Dennis Mahoney wrote this story and Cross Country team dads Brian Schunemen and Kevin Malia took the pictures. The Wildkit girls, who placed fourth in the team standings on Saturday at the Class 3A Wheeling Regional at Heritage Park, automatically qualified its full team to the Hoffman Estates Sectional, and will be at Busse Woods next Saturday.
Celebrating and honoring Diwali in Evanston
This year, the five-day religious holiday of Diwali, which is also known as Deepavali, Dipavali, Dewali Deepawali or the Festival of Lights, begins Monday, Oct. 24. More than a billion people observe this holiday around the world: Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Newar Buddhists. It is “a time to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil,” according to National Geographic.
