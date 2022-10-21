“When you are older, every day is a gift,” says Helen Tsaggaris, reading a book at the Dempster Avenue Beach. Tsaggaris, who drives to the lake many days from her Morton Grove home, prefers swimming to sitting on shore. But she was unsure of the currents. “I’m very hesitant because I’m 85,” she said. “I want to be sure I can get out. Getting in is not hard. Getting out is the problem.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)

