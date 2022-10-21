Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182
Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge (old bridge) between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish shortly after 2:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. An unidentified man was killed in the crash.
Houma’s home for 'misfit toys,' The Intracoastal Club, is back and as weird as ever
HOUMA, LOUISIANA — Almost 14 months after Hurricane Ida devastated the region, Houma’s Intracoastal Club reopened Oct. 21 with an experimental performance of the Rocky Horror Picture Show, loud music, karaoke — and lots of costumes, hugs and tears. “A lot of people cried, which blew my...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on October 21, 2022, that on October 19, enforcement officials cited three males for alleged fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish. Arielle Vicknair, 24, of St. Bernard, Louisiana, Richard Vasquez, 59,...
JSU to host College GameDay for first time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - College GameDay is headed to the Capital City as Jackson State University faces off against Southern University in a SWAC showdown. The network made the announcement on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon. It will be the first time that ESPN’s premier college football show will be hosted by Jackson State in its history.
Southern wins in dominating fashion on homecoming, 51-7
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Despite a week full of distractions, the Jaguars were able to take care of business on homecoming night in dominating fashion. Southern notched their fourth straight win, this time over Virginia Lynchburg 51-7, with both sides of the ball really getting after it. The...
Beast Brands Announce New Warehouse in Houma
Houma provided the setting for the original Swamp Thing comic books. The Rougarou may or may not haunt the bayou. And now there’s a new Beast in town: Beast Brands recently moved its entire warehouse operation to Houma!. Employing 11 people currently, the operation – located at 128 Capital...
Joe Foucha delivers clutch one-handed interception to end Ole Miss drive
Joe Foucha came up with a clutch one-handed interception for LSU as Ole Miss produced a promising drive near the goal line. On second down and 9 from the LSU 9, Foucha made the catch after Jaxson Dart was pressured in the pocket. Micah Baskerville supplied the pressure for LSU. Dart targeted Malik Heath on the pass. Heath has already had a big game and the Rebels looked for more. Heath already made 6 catches for 142 yards in the game.
Football Albany at Amite
Prep action as the Warriors welcome the Hornets--and a whole bunch of alumni--for their biggest homecoming game in a long time.
GALLERY: Rougarou Fest 2022: Nutria Pardoning, Parade, Festival Grounds
The Rougarou Fest returned to its glory the weekend of October 21-23, 2022! The new location on and around the grounds of the new South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center in Houma. Saturday’s schedule included the Nutria Pardoning and Krewe Ga Rou parade!. NUTRIA PARDONING:. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser pardoned...
Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan
Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
College Football World Reacts To LSU Punishment News
The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm following the Tigers' win over Ole Miss on Saturday. LSU has been hit with a big fine for its field storm following the upset win. It's a big one. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that Louisiana State University will...
This Louisiana Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Whether you prefer nachos topped with shredded chicken, pico de gallo, cheese sauce or barbecue, the crunchy snack is always a hit. Mashed searched around the country to find the best nachos served in each state, from traditional takes on the classic snack to unique flavors paired together for a one-of-a-kind bite. According to the site:
Houma man killed in JP crash
NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a crash in Jefferson Parish that killed a man from Houma early Sunday morning. State police say that 34-year-old Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez of Houma was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 east on River Road near Iris Avenue at round 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Ford subsequently veered left off the road and hit a flatbed trailer that was sitting on private property.
“They will forever be in our hearts,” 46 years since the George Prince Ferry disaster
On October 20, 1976, 77 lives were lost after a crash on the Mississippi River.
Nike Honors New Orleans With New Air Force 1
Fresh off of delivering the “Bronx Origins” colorway last week, Nike continues to honor the accession of hip-hop with this upcoming Air Force 1 release. Shown here is the “Nola” Nike Air Force 1 Low, which is slated to drop on early November. According to the product description on SNKRS, the shoe’s color scheme pays homage to the rise of hip-hop in New Orleans, Louisiana. This pair features special dubraes attached to the shoelaces, gold eyelets, and a metallic silver Swoosh on the lateral side that possibly references the city’s “Bling Bling” era from the ‘00s. Completing the look are special details on the heel counter and an all-white tooling underneath.
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
