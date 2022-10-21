ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Iberville outlasts Ascension Christian

GONZALES – East Iberville notched its first District 6-1A win of the year last Friday when they staved off feisty Ascension Christian, 36-33. A scoreless first quarter became a battle in which the Tigers staved off the Lions for a 28-20 lead at halftime. East Iberville maintained the lead...
