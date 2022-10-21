Read full article on original website
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will address Iberville Parish Veterans Day event
The Iberville Parish Veterans Day ceremony this year will include a well-known guest speaker who himself served a lengthy stint in the U.S. military. Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the crowd during the annual ceremony Nov. 11 at the Iberville Veterans Memorial at 23600 Railroad Ave. This year’s ceremony...
Louisiana 4th graders score first in reading growth since COVID, kids still behind in US
Louisiana’s fourth graders had the greatest improvement in reading scores since the COVID-19 pandemic began – outpacing all other states despite interruptions from the pandemic and multiple natural disasters, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The NCES, which is part of the U.S. Department of Education,...
East Iberville outlasts Ascension Christian
GONZALES – East Iberville notched its first District 6-1A win of the year last Friday when they staved off feisty Ascension Christian, 36-33. A scoreless first quarter became a battle in which the Tigers staved off the Lions for a 28-20 lead at halftime. East Iberville maintained the lead...
