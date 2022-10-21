Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Herald-Journal
Prep girls soccer: Make it back-to-back state titles for Mustangs
HERRIMAN - Beating the Mustangs during the 2022 high school girls soccer season was a tall order to begin with. It was pretty much an impossible one for opponents that conceded a goal early in the first half to the defending state champions, and that trend continued in the title match of the 4A State Championships.
Herald-Journal
USU athletics: Another scoreless draw for Aggie soccer team
Finding the back of the net has been tough lately for the Utah State soccer team. However, the opponents of the Aggies have also found it tough to dent the scoreboard. For the second consecutive match, USU played to a draw against a Mountain West Conference leader.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Pirates finish regular season on high note; Preston ends with setback
Both Franklin County football teams were at home as the regular season came to a close Friday night. In Dayton, West Side rolled over district foe Malad, 60-6. At Preston, the Indians once again competed well, but came up short against Snake River, 41-27.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Destiny now out of Aggies' hands
The chance to control their own destiny in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference is now over for the defending champions. Not only that, Utah State’s football program will need to win three of its final four games to achieve bowl eligibility for the 10th time in the last 12 years. Capturing a second straight MW title is likely out of the picture after the short-handed Aggies fell on the road to Wyoming by a 28-14 scoreline last Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Banged up Aggies fall to physical Wyoming team
A short-handed Utah State defense hung tough for a while, but ultimately Wyoming imposed its will on the visitors. Titus Swen rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns as the Cowboys amassed 330 yards on the ground on their way to a 28-14 victory over the Aggies in a pivotal Mountain West football game in front of an announced crowd of 21,420 on late Saturday evening at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming.
Herald-Journal
Owens, Gladys (Baker)
Gladys Baker Owens, 81, passed away on October 19, 2022, in Brigham City, Utah. She was born on May 29, 1941 in Bicknell, Wayne County, Utah to Claud and Hattie Baker and grew up in southern Utah near Capitol Reef National Park. She met Richard R. Owens while studying at Brigham Young University and after completing their degrees, they were married in the St. George LDS Temple on September 1, 1965. Together they had eight children - seven sons and one daughter, and because of Richard's work they raised their family around the country, including in Idaho Falls, Idaho; Moses Lake, Washington; Salt Lake City, Utah; Slidell, Louisiana; and Mendon, Utah. Gladys was a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Restored Gospel of Jesus Christ was at the center of her life. She served in a variety of church callings, including as relief society president and family history specialist and missionary, but the most important calling to her was always as mother and grandmother. She loved the Gospel and taught it to her children and grandchildren by word and example. She loved learning "by study and also by faith," and instilled into her children a love of poetry, history, literature, and the scriptures. She is survived by six sons, one daughter, and a daughter-in-law: Robyn (daughter-in-law), Smithfield, UT; Jonathan (Julie) of Las Vegas, NV; Matthew of Lehi, UT; Christopher (Jessica) of Pocatello, ID; Kimball (Heidi) of Ogden, UT; Rachel (Curtis) Packer of Brigham City, UT; Joshua (Audrey) of Henderson, NV; and Benjamin (Lindsey) of Logan, UT; as well as her 22 grandchildren and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard R, and her oldest son, Richard D; her sister, Rene Alice Griffitts, and two brothers, Guy and Seth Baker. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Providence Ninth Ward Chapel, 180 South 485 West, Providence, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the services that day from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the Providence Ninth Ward Chapel. Those who would like to attend virtually may use the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85026687453 . The internment will be in the Providence Cemetery. To share memories with the family, visit www.whitepinefunerals.com.
Herald-Journal
Open space critical to local quality of life
I moved to Cache Valley over 50 years ago when I got married. When my husband and I would leave the valley and return home, the first thing that welcomed us back to the valley coming out of Sardine Canyon was the distinct landmark of the Logan Temple. It stood out so clearly and was a sign to us of coming home. Unfortunately, in the past 10 or so years, that landmark is getting harder and harder to see due to the growth of the valley and many homes and buildings that have been built from the mouth of Sardine Cayon clear into the downtown area.
Herald-Journal
Ejected pilot safe after F-35 crash at Hill Air Force Base
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A pilot who was ejected when an F-35 fighter jet he was flying crashed at Hill Air Force Base didn’t suffer any serious injuries, officials said last Thursday. The pilot was released after being taken to a hospital Wednesday night for observation, said...
Herald-Journal
Cressall, Calvin C.
Cressall Calvin C. Cressall 93 North Logan passed away October 19, 2022. Services are under the arrangements of Allen-Hall Mortuary.
Herald-Journal
Maughan, James Raymond
Maughan James Raymond Maughan 61 Hyde Park passed away October 16, 2022. www.cvmortuary.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
Blackburn, Marjorie (Land)
Blackburn Marjorie Land Blackburn 93 Providence passed away October 20, 2022. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.whitepinefunerals.com .
Herald-Journal
Letter to the Editor
Let’s Work Together to Bring Better Internet Access to Bear Lake CountyOur little corner of Southeastern Idaho is a great place to live for many reasons. We may not have all of the amenities that larger communities have, but we choose to live here because of the capability to live in communities that support each other. We pride ourselves on working hard and providing for our families. We do this by ranching, farming, owning small businesses, and more. However, if there was one thing the COVID-19 pandemic taught us, our broadband infrastructure is nowhere near what it should be. Our poor internet access affects our abilities to educate our children, provide access to telehealth services, and operate our businesses. That’s why the County is partnering with Imagine Idaho Foundation. This Idaho-based nonprofit works with rural communities to get grant funding for broadband infrastructure projects.
Comments / 0