Common.Sense
4d ago
Perhaps if family offered him a place in their home he would be alive today! Family need to look in the mirror to see the problem!!
4
KSAT 12
Motorcyclist killed in crash with sedan on far North Side; driver hospitalized, charged with manslaughter, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist is dead and a driver is in custody after a vehicle crash on the city’s far North Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 21500 block of Blanco Road, not far from Wilderness Oak in the Stone Oak area.
KSAT 12
Man stabbed while purchasing groceries at H-E-B self-checkout; suspect has not been found, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a man who stabbed another man at a self-checkout kiosk inside an H-E-B on the city’s Southwest Side on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called around 1:40 p.m. to an H-E-B in the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive, not far from Springvale Drive and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.
KSAT 12
SAPD: 2 people, including innocent bystander, shot at in apartment complex shooting
SAN ANTONIO – An altercation at a Southwest Side apartment complex led to a shooting that injured two, including an innocent bystander, according to San Antonio police. At 2:50 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 4800 block of W Military Drive for a shooting in progress. Police said...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect in 2010 slaying of 20-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 20-year-old man. According to police, Eric Mendoza was shot and killed October 21, 2010, around 1 a.m. in the 5000 block of...
KSAT 12
Spring Branch man arrested on trafficking charges by New Braunfels PD
SAN ANTONIO – The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested a man accused of trafficking a juvenile girl for sex. Marc Stephen Jamison, 58, of Spring Branch was taken into police custody on Friday after arriving in New Braunfels to meet an underage girl that police said he had been paying to have a sexual relationship with him since May.
San Antonio man reportedly stabbed at H-E-B self-checkout Sunday
Investigators say the attack was unprovoked.
KSAT 12
Driver involved in crash with motorcycle suspected of driving while intoxicated
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police believe a man who was behind the wheel of a car when it collided with a motorcycle was driving while intoxicated. A preliminary police report state that the 63-year-old man, who also was critically injured in the crash, will face criminal charges. The...
Off-duty deputy arrested for domestic violence, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was arrested for assault with bodily injury early Monday morning after she elbowed her partner in his face, officials say. Angelica Flores reportedly started an argument with her partner inside her home, which then became physical around...
KSAT 12
Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on family violence charge
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday morning for assault after a violent argument with her boyfriend at their home, BCSO confirmed. According to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office officials, 29-year-old Angelica Flores got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend, which then became physical when Flores allegedly struck her boyfriend in the face with her elbow.
KSAT 12
Man shot while walking on city’s West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after he was targeted in a shooting while walking on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. At 10:31 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 2300 block of W Cesar Chavez Boulevard. Police...
KSAT 12
One hospitalized after shots fired at family gathering, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A family gathering in a Southwest Side neighborhood turned into a dangerous situation after shots were fired, leaving one man hospitalized, said San Antonio police. SAPD responded to a shooting at 3:29 a.m. in the 1400 block of Somerset Road. Police say two men were “partying”...
news4sanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for suspect who shot at vehicle while at a stoplight
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for an unknown suspect who is accused of shooting at a vehicle, leaving two people hospitalized. The incident happened at the intersection of W.W. White Road and E Houston Street at around 10:15 p.m. Police say that three people were inside...
Family of Erik Cantu, the teen shot by now-fired San Antonio cop, says his condition is improving
'Erik still remains on life support for his lungs, but we are seeing improvement,' the family said in a statement.
KSAT 12
Suspects on the run after woman shot, killed near downtown-area convenience store, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple suspects are on the run after a shooting outside of a downtown-area convenience store left one woman dead, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday on S Richter St & Guadalupe Street. Police said a gray vehicle pulled up...
KSAT 12
West Side altar honors 53 migrants who died in tractor-trailer
SAN ANTONIO – Nearly four months after 53 migrants died in a human-smuggling attempt on Quintana Road, a local woman is honoring their memories through an altar. “This is more than just an altar for me. This is the way I’m healing,” said SandraGrace Martínez, a mental health therapist and artist. Since June 27, Martínez has helped protect and gather the items of migrants left scattered where the tractor-trailer was discovered.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for punching another man in the face over gas money, killing him, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after punching another man during a fight over gas money, according to San Antonio police. The blow sent the man to an area hospital, where he later died. Clarence Lynn Campbell, 41, is charged with manslaughter and was arrested Friday,...
KSAT 12
2 men injured in shooting at East Side intersection, said SAPD
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot while sitting at an intersection on the city’s East Side Friday night, said San Antonio police. The men were sitting in their car at the intersection of W.W. White Road and East Houston St. when a vehicle pulled up beside them and began shooting, according to police at the scene.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Argument leads to shooting outside Northeast Side 7-Eleven
SAN ANTONIO – An argument outside a convenience store left one person injured Friday, said San Antonio police. SAPD officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of North Foster Road Friday night. Police say a 7-Eleven employee got into an argument with someone they knew when they...
KENS 5
SAPD looking for suspect who fatally shot woman at convenience store Saturday night
SAN ANTONIO — One woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting at a local convenience store outside the downtown area Saturday evening, according to San Antonio Police. The incident occurred at the Pik Nik on the 900 block of Guadalupe Street on Saturday around 6 p.m.
San Antonio teen arrested after allegedly trafficking young girl from Tennessee
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio teen has been arrested after he allegedly trafficked a child. According to arrest records, 18-year-old Thapelo Winston was in contact with a young Tennessee girl for a year. The girl ran away from home earlier this month, with officers saying Winston paid for her flight to San Antonio.
