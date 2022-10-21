Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Apple Announced a New iPad Pro With an M2 Chip and Meta Was Ordered to Sell Giphy in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry saw Meta get hit with a legal order to sell off Giphy just two years after buying the platform for an estimated $400 million USD. The company will now collaborate with the UK’s antitrust authority to divest its ownership of Giphy effective immediately. Elsewhere...
hypebeast.com
Increments Unveils 'Tundra' Interactive Light Installation
Exploring the effects of climate change. Walthamstow, London-based creative studio Increments has unveiled a new interactive light installation. Titled, Tundra, the new work explores the disastrous effects of climate change. The installation is comprised of gradient fluorescent lights in hues of fuschia, light pink, azure blue, light blue and more. Alongside the range of hues, the fixture reacts to the movement of those passing by. With this design change, Increments founders/brothers Ross and Evan Lelliott wanted it to reflect the Earth’s constant environmental change.
hypebeast.com
Slawn Explains Why His “Unexpected” Ksubi Collaboration Makes Total Sense
When you watch Olaolu Slawn‘s IG Stories, you get used to expecting the unexpected. A Slawn x Ksubi collaboration is, as Slawn himself tells Hypebeast, “unexpected”. But the surprise and spontaneity of the partnership between the artist and Australian brand channels everything both parties have stood for in recent years.
Business Insider
How Brex cards and software are transforming spend management by focusing on the user experience
As companies grow and become more distributed, they need a streamlined, efficient way to enable spend. Enabling and tracking spend and expenses is a headache for employees and finance departments. Brex's spend management solution makes this process much easier for teams around the world. No matter how large your company...
hypebeast.com
Humanrace Unveils Bodycare Routine Kit
From face to body care, it’s clear that Pharrell William’s Humanrace is covering its bases when it comes to its minimal line of hygiene staples. In expanding its product catalog, Humanrace is now gearing up to release its new Bodycare Routine Kit. Assembling the brand’s favorites, the new...
AdWeek
Marketers Are Obsessed With Acquisition. But What About Retention?
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Marketers are obsessed with acquisition. So much so that they synonymously refer to it as performance, indicating that to add more is to perform better.
sciencetimes.com
Process optimization: How to Optimize Like a Pro
Every company is based on processes. Regardless of the product or service marketed, or the size of the corporation, process optimization is what turns the gears and transforms resources into value for customers. Process optimization is the set of actions promoted by an organization in order to increase the efficiency...
hypebeast.com
RANRA Delivers a Surreal Approach to the Salomon Cross Pro
Nordic-born, London-based label RANRA connects with Salomon for its debut footwear collaboration. RANRA is grounded in sustainable practices and crafts contemporary technical gear with a renewed approach. This summer, the design duo behind the brand stepped into a new era by giving their label a clean slate under a new identity.
getnews.info
Macqwerty announces the launch of a mobile application called ‘Digital Investment Fund in My Hand’
The Macqwerty app lets you invest in foreign stocks and annuities from one app. In addition, Macquarty’s core service, ‘Digital Investment Fund in My Hand’, can be professionally managed in one app. Macqwerty explained that it was decided not only to stick to the basic properties of...
hypebeast.com
Eric Haze Revisits First-Ever G-SHOCK With Full Metal Laser Engraved Watch
G-SHOCK has tasked artist and designer Eric Haze with creating the brand’s 40th Anniversary logo and a new limited edition watch. The stainless steel GMWB5000EH-1 is based on the very first G-SHOCK model, the DW5000C, bringing Haze’s trademark icon pattern “consisting of his stars, arrows, and crowns” to its gloss back ion-plated, laser etched stainless steel bracelet.
hypebeast.com
Turtle Beach’s Hybrid Controllers Integrate Mobile and Console Gaming
Esports brand Turtle Beach has debuted two new controllers, the Atom and the Cloud, bringing the classic feel of an Xbox controller to mobile gaming. Designed for smart gaming on Androids, the Atom situates the phone between two separate modules, fusing the phone and controller into one piece of hardware. Users can keep their phone case on thanks to the adjustable two-piece clamp style of the Atom. Once on and connected via Bluetooth, they receive an on-the-go style console experience to enhance their mobile gaming experience with all the buttons and controls of a classic Xbox controller. The Atom boasts a 20-hour battery life and charges to full power within 2.5-hours. New owners of the Atom will also receive a one-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
TechCrunch
Pantheon Design alleviates supply chain uncertainty with factory-grade 3D printing
One of Pantheon Design’s e-mobility customers waited 18 months before its injection molds, which are used for producing parts, arrived from China. If your electric vehicle or home appliance order is taking longer to arrive, chances are port closures and lockdowns in the factory of the world are messing up your supplier’s production timeline.
hypebeast.com
CQP Releases Outdoors Collection for FW22
CQP has just unveiled a line of outdoor-focused footwear for Fall/Winter 2022. Arriving as both the SAXUM and SCANDER, each silhouette was designed with grip, weight reduction, and technical components in mind. Both pairs are made in Portugal with suede and leather imported from Italy. First up is the SAXUM...
getnews.info
2022 AIoT Application Forum: Incorporating Metaverse Concepts into Smart Manufacturing
Perspectives on Future World Manufacturing: A New Blueprint for Industry Development. The highly anticipated 2022 AIoT Application Forum will be held on October 27th at the Nangang Exhibition Center. This forum, organized by the Foreign Trade Bureau and implemented by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), will have the theme “Envision Industrial Metaverse Impact and Opportunities” and will be streamed live in English, hoping to promote Taiwan’s ICT industry to the world. This forum invites key business leaders and experts in the metaverse field to converge and interact online and offline simultaneously. The event aims to build a win-win platform for government, industry, academe, research and finance to actively exchange opinions and views on cutting-edge metaverse technologies, to showcase the technological achievements and interactive experiences of the metaverse ecosystem and to promote the innovative development of the metaverse industry.
hypebeast.com
COSTS and Vans Connect for Fall-Ready Collaboration
Shenzen-based store COSTS has joined forces with Vans for a new fall-ready collaboration. Marking the entities’ debut partnership, the collaboration reimagines Vans’ signature Authentic and Sk8-Hi silhouettes. Fit for fall, the two shoes arrive in natural shades of tan, peanut and wood. On both silhouettes, the tan appears...
getnews.info
The Digital Marketing Agency Championing Impact-Driven Performance
Boundless Agency is passionate about helping purpose-driven businesses live their dreams by delivering top-notch performance-based marketing services. Having an online business presence is no guarantee that the business would be easily discovered by potential clients and customers, let alone the right audience. This issue can be clearly seen in the many online businesses that have been drowned out in the digital space by other, more scrappy, agile, and resourceful businesses. Fortunately, Boundless Agency is helping brands and businesses get a fighting chance to show up in front of their audience and convert them into clients and customers all while building a vocal fan base.
hypebeast.com
Apple Reportedly Decreasing iPhone 14 Plus Production
Apple is reportedly decreasing its production of the iPhone 14 Plus. According to The Information, the tech giant informed at least one of its manufacturers in China to “immediately halt production” of the smartphone’s components while it assesses the demand for the iPhone 14 Plus. Meanwhile, the two downstream Apple suppliers in China that assemble the parts into larger modules are also supposedly scaling back production by 70% and 90%. Demand for the iPhone 14 Plus is supposedly quite low as consumers prefer to spend the extra $100 USD for the iPhone 14 Pro and its extra features.
Comments / 0