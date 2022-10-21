Esports brand Turtle Beach has debuted two new controllers, the Atom and the Cloud, bringing the classic feel of an Xbox controller to mobile gaming. Designed for smart gaming on Androids, the Atom situates the phone between two separate modules, fusing the phone and controller into one piece of hardware. Users can keep their phone case on thanks to the adjustable two-piece clamp style of the Atom. Once on and connected via Bluetooth, they receive an on-the-go style console experience to enhance their mobile gaming experience with all the buttons and controls of a classic Xbox controller. The Atom boasts a 20-hour battery life and charges to full power within 2.5-hours. New owners of the Atom will also receive a one-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

