Inside GMA host Michael Strahan’s future plans with massive business empire as star distances himself from morning show

GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan’s future plans with his massive business empire has been revealed, as the star is distancing himself from the morning show.

Michael, 50, has recently missed a couple of episodes a week of Good Morning America because of other obligations, as fans fear the retired NFL star will quit the morning show.

Michael Strahan has plans to expand his new skincare line Credit: Michael Strahan Brand

This comes as fans fear the GMA host may leave the morning show Credit: Getty

The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal Michael’s future business plans.

Michael is currently promoting his skincare line that includes hydrating face and beard wash, clear shaving lotion, calming post-shave balm, face and neck moisturizer and conditioning beard oil.

According to trademarks filed under Michael’s name, he plans to expand the company.

A Michael Strahan trademark filed in October 2021 covers cosmetics including facial concealers, powers, foundation, lip balm, tints, and lipstick, makeup removers, eye creams, facial cleansers, lotion, wrinkle removing skin care preparations, masks, hand cream, massage oils, perfume, cologne, shampoos, conditioners, mousse, gel and more products.

Michael also owns a clothing line at Men’s Warehouse that includes suits, ties, shirts, pants, sweaters, vests, jackets, boxers, pijamas, robes and shorts.

His Collection by Michael Strahan is sold at JCPenny.

This line includes suits, ties, shirts, sweaters, vests, sneakers, luggage, underwear, shorts, pijamas and socks.

Michael also has a clothing line at Moores and MSX for NFL, which sells team merchandise.

Another trademark filed in May 2021 under the name MS92 By Michael Strahan shows his plans to expand his brand.

The trademark will cover rainwear, scarves, hats, beanies, gloves, bathing suits, sleep masks, belts, leggings and more.

The filing also covers sports and athletic bags, garment bags for travel, fanny packs, purses, suitcases, cosmetic cases, briefcases, document cases, credit card cases, wallets, backpacks and more.

In addition to hosting Good Morning America, Michael also is an anchor for Fox NFL, hosts The $100,000 Pyramid and is one of the founders of Religion of Sports.

MICHAEL'S LEAVING?

Michael’s plans to expand his brand come as fans fear he is leaving GMA.

On Monday, Loutelious "T. J." Holmes filled in for Michael alongside co-stars Robin Roberts, 61, and George Stephanopoulos, 61.

Then last week, comedian and actor Marlon Wayans appeared on the morning show to promote his latest Netflix film The Curse of Bridge Hollow.

The comic immediately noticed Michael's absence from the show.

He turned to George and the stage crew and asked with his hands out: "Where is Michael Strahan?"

"Is he too rich now?" he joked, as fill-in Cecilia Vega and George both let out an audible, "Ohhhhh!"

Marlon continued: "Is he gonna be via Skype?? Or, lemme guess, his boat ran outta gas!" as the three hosts laughed.

T.J. Holmes, who often fills in for Michael said to Marlon while laughing: "See, you can do that, we can't do that to him."

George then chimed in pointing to Marlon: "Last time he was here he did it right to Michael's face, so he can do it here."

"He knows I'm just playin," Marlon answered, as T.J. turned the conversation topic to the movie.

Michael also has multiple clothing lines Credit: Michael Strahan Brand