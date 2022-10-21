ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahopac, NY

Boys soccer: Mahopac opens sectionals with a program win over Clarkstown North

By Mike Dougherty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00w0vv_0ih5FEyH00

MAHOPAC – Getting a program turned around typically requires a number of meaningful wins.

The first one is in the book.

Mahopac picked up a playoff victory on Thursday, handling Clarkstown North by a 4-2 margin in a Section 1 Class A outbracket game and getting back to the .500 mark on the season. It’s a step in the right direction for a program that has struggled to escape the shadow of its league rivals.

“It’s big for us,” Indians forward Manny Perez said. “And it motivates us for our next game. We got a lot better this year. Everyone bonded over the summer and we’ve really developed.”

Scoreboard:2022 Section 1 tournament schedule, picks, results and links

Stats:These are the regular-season's most productive scorers and playmakers

Mahopac only needed five minutes to get on the scoreboard. The Indians were strong in transition and kept the pressure on, making it a 2-0 cushion with 24 minutes to in the opening half.

The Rams were gathering momentum just before the intermission, but couldn’t find the net.

“Coach gave us a talk,” Mahopac midfielder Colin Waring said. “We sort of fell asleep there at the end of the half, but came back roaring. They scored a goal and we got one back 10 seconds later. That’s how we play.”

Martin Nikollaj halved the lead three minutes into the second half, but Ian Lanter answered in a hurry to make it 3-1.

“This was a big win for all of them,” Indians coach Chris Mulholland said. “They’ve really bought in. Our captains set a tone and got everyone involved and doing what needed to be done in order to have success this season.”

What it means

The may not reflect great progress, but playing in a Class AA league with Arlington, John Jay-East Fishkill and Carmel prepared Mahopac for this win.

“It made the kids smarter,” Mulholland added. “There are good teams in Class A, but the competition is so good in Class AA and the experience you get from competing against really strong teams every game helps you develop.”

Player of the game

Perez brought energy, scoring and setting up the most important goals of the game.

By the numbers

Clarkstown North (4-12-1): Jake Acosta set up the first Rams goal with a 30-yard through ball. He scored the second goal in a crowd with 15 minutes to play. … Mouctar Jalloh had the assist on the final goal. … John Aguilar Polanco made three saves.

Mahopac (8-8): Victor Beltrami scored in the fifth minute off a Luke Healy assist. … Perez scored on a breakaway to make it 2-0 and set up the Lanter goal. … Healy closed out the scoring, converting a Kody Booth assist. … Alex Ruzzo made six saves.

They said it

“I felt that deep down,” North forward Martin Nikollaj said of the quick answer following his goal that cut the deficit to 2-1. “It wasn’t a good feeling. We needed to get one as quick as possible to start the second half and got one back. It is what it is.”

“For sure, we are turning a corner,” Waring said. “There’s a great group of guys here and we’re all really dedicated and have that drive to win. Sometimes games don’t go our way, but we’re always looking forward to the next game.”

Mahopac visits No. 4 seed Lakeland at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Mike Dougherty covers boys soccer for The Journal News and lohud.com. He can be reached by email at mdougher@lohud.com or via Twitter @hoopsmbd.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY
Hudson Valley Post

I Used to Be Here Every Weekend… Now Look at It

It’s just a simple yellow abandoned building on Route 44 in the Salt Point/ Millbrook area. To many people, just another eyesore. But to me, a cherished memory. I go from Poughkeepsie to Millbrook and back often, and I pass that old building every time I do. It makes me sad to see it sitting there empty and sad.
MILLBROOK, NY
Daily Voice

Lane Of I-84 In Kent To Close 5 Nights A Week

One lane of a busy Hudson Valley highway will close for five nights a week for four weeks to allow for road work. Beginning on Sunday, Oct. 23, one lane of I-84 westbound and eastbound between Exit 58 (Ludingtonville Road) and the Connecticut state line in the Putnam County town of Kent will close Sunday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow for paving work, the New York Department of Transportation announced.
KENT, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Body of man who jumped from Mid-Hudson Bridge recovered

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The body of a man who jumped from the Mid-Hudson Bridge on October 3, 2022, was recovered in the Town of Poughkeepsie this week. Town police responded to the Pirate Canoe Club on Monday, October 17, 2022, just before 1:00 p.m. for a report of a body on the rocky shoreline of the Hudson River.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
06880danwoog.com

Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford

Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
WESTPORT, CT
101.5 WPDH

Retailer’s Hudson Valley Grand Opening Will Include Treasure Hunt

A mega-retailer has finally announced the date of its Hudson Valley grand opening which will include a storewide treasure hunt. We told you last month that work was being done at the old Modell's Sporting Goods location at the Poughkeepsie Plaza Mall on Route 9. The renovations come just three years after a massive 13.5 million dollar transformation of the old mall to accommodate the addition of a huge TJ Maxx and Homegoods store.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
darienite.com

Abilis Is Holding a Job Fair for a Variety of Positions on Thursday, Nov 3 — No Appointment Necessary

On Thursday, Nov. 3, Abilis is holding a job fair for prospective employees. Full-time and part-time open positions include management and assistant management roles, day programs, Abilis business and residential roles. — an announcement from Abilis. Some of the current openings are for associate counselors, residential and day programs, supported...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Carmel Man Convicted Of Hitting Wife With Crowbar

A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of assaulting his wife in a domestic violence incident. On Dec. 17, 2020, Putnam County resident Jeff Hanlon, of Carmel, age not reported, hit his wife in the back of the head with a crowbar when she tried to leave their residence after suffering two days of verbal and physical abuse, according to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Shots fired in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating an incident of shots being fired on Sunday afternoon. It happened in the 100 block of South William Street, police said. There were no known victims.
NEWBURGH, NY
FOX 61

Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent

KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
KENT, CT
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal DWI crash in Putnam County

MAHOPAC – A 74-year-old man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated following a fatal car crash in Mahopac late Saturday night. Carmel Police said shortly after 11 p.m. a Chevrolet Corvette was located off the road on Croton Falls Road near McLaughlin Drive. The vehicle had struck a tree and sustained heavy damage.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Planet Fitness Opening Newest Hudson Valley Location

For those who are looking to stay active this winter, a new state-of-the-art Planet Fitness location will be opening soon. Hitting the gym is something more of us should probably be doing on a more regular basis. I know for myself, there's always an excuse why I can't go work out. Between busy schedules and other interests, it can be tough to find time to get in the car and make it "all the way" to the gym.
BREWSTER, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Arrest Hudson Valley Man at Local Walmart For Terrorism

A Hudson Valley man is facing felony charges after police say he threatened to do the unthinkable. The Ulster Police Department responded to a call on Monday evening, October 17 at the Walmart in Kingston. Just after 9pm officers arrived at the store on Frank Sottile Boulevard where they were told a man was threatening customers and employees.
KINGSTON, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy