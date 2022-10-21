ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

signalscv.com

Mariane Asad Doyle | Qualified, Committed Leader

Excellence as a board member requires intelligence, presence, perspective and a strong sense of fairness. It means empowering students, faculty and staff as they share their voices while supporting administrators who toil to provide for every stakeholder internally and externally. Cherise Moore embodies each of these attributes and more, with grace and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Lois Bauccio | Moore a Proven Leader

Cherise Moore has demonstrated her strong leadership capacity as a member of the William S. Hart Union High School District board for five years. Her outstanding background in education as a teacher at every level, instructional aide and administrator has prepared her well for the important challenges of our high school district and the complexities of life and learning for today’s youth.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Voter registration deadline is today at midnight

The office of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk is reminding eligible voters that the deadline to register to vote and receive a Vote by Mail ballot is today, Monday, Oct. 24. Voters can register online at plan.lavot.gov or can apply at most government buildings such as a post office,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Big Crowd Celebrates 150 Years of Schooling in Canyon Country

Children’s voices filled the air and food trucks filled their bellies Saturday as several hundred students, parents, alumni and educators convened at Sulphur Springs Community School to celebrate 150 years of elementary education in Canyon Country. “This is truly a homecoming weekend for the district,” School Board President Denis...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Voice of OC

Voters in Fullerton, West Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, La Habra, Placentia and Stanton Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Right now, voters in north and west OC are faced with a rarity in local politics:. A party turning on their own incumbent. Supervisor Doug Chaffee, a Democrat, has been under fire from Democratic Party leaders for often siding with his Republican colleagues on key issues like banning health officials from joining coronavirus news conferences.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

8500 Santa Monica narrowly approved

The 8500 Santa Monica project divided the Planning Commission at their meeting this week, narrowly squeaking through the approval process by a 3-2 vote. Chair Stacey Jones, Vice Chair Marquita Thomas and Commissioner Erick Matos voted in favor, while Commissioners Michael Lombardi and Kimberly Copeland voted against. Commissioner David Gregoire abstained from the vote.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

These SoCal cities ranked within the top 25 safest for trick-or-treating

Several cities in Southern California ranked within the top 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween. The list compiled by the Chamber of Commerce considered five categories, including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and the number of law enforcement employees. Rounding up the top 25 cities: Irvine at no. 6, followed by Glendale at no. 9, Burbank at no. 18, Torrance at no. 24, and Murrieta as no. 25.In compiling the list, the study reviewed more than 300 cities across the nation, and ranked Gilbert, Arizona as no. #1, followed by Cambridge, Massachusetts as no. 2, Cary, North Carolina as no. 3, Naperville, Illinois as no. 4, and Rochester, Minnesota as no. 5. To review the full list of cities, click here. 
TORRANCE, CA
scvnews.com

Nikki Buckstead Named New CEO of Child & Family Center

Buckstead will begin her new role on Nov. 14. To continue the smooth and inclusive transition, Aschoff will continue in an advisory capacity as CEO Emeritus throughout the end of the year to make key introductions with community stakeholders, program officers, donors, foundations and public figures. Buckstead is a skilled...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

The Time Ranger | Man-Eating Fires, Man-Eating Bears…

This certainly has been a fast-moving year. Seems like it was January but 20 minutes ago and here we are, flirting with Halloween. Then Thanksgiving. Then Christmas. Then 2023. That last one? Sounds like “2023” belongs in the title of a science fiction dime novel. I say we...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

El Monte police chief dies due to ‘health issues’

The chief of the El Monte Police Department died Monday due to “health issues,” officials announced. Chief Ben Lowry began his career in law enforcement with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2000, and transitioned to the El Monte Police Department in 2002. He was appointed interim police chief last December, and was made […]
EL MONTE, CA

