City of Santa Clarita to discuss projects and funds related to building plan review
The Santa Clarita City Council is slated to discuss the possible purchase of shade structures over the playground at Pacific Crest Park and an increase in the expenditure authority for building and safety consulting firms Tuesday evening, according to the agenda. In addition, city officials will be in conference with...
Mariane Asad Doyle | Qualified, Committed Leader
Excellence as a board member requires intelligence, presence, perspective and a strong sense of fairness. It means empowering students, faculty and staff as they share their voices while supporting administrators who toil to provide for every stakeholder internally and externally. Cherise Moore embodies each of these attributes and more, with grace and...
Lois Bauccio | Moore a Proven Leader
Cherise Moore has demonstrated her strong leadership capacity as a member of the William S. Hart Union High School District board for five years. Her outstanding background in education as a teacher at every level, instructional aide and administrator has prepared her well for the important challenges of our high school district and the complexities of life and learning for today’s youth.
Hart district’s test scores decline, outperform in L.A. County and the state
State Sen. Scott Wilk issues statement regarding state test scores. The long-awaited state test results have been released by officials, according to Wiliam S. Hart Union High School District staff. Though test scores reflect a decline in academic performance — which was anticipated at every level of education due to...
Voter registration deadline is today at midnight
The office of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk is reminding eligible voters that the deadline to register to vote and receive a Vote by Mail ballot is today, Monday, Oct. 24. Voters can register online at plan.lavot.gov or can apply at most government buildings such as a post office,...
Voters in Anaheim, Santa Ana, Orange and Tustin Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
For the first time in history, Latinos are a majority of voters for a seat on the county’s powerful Board of Supervisors. And the choice comes down to two Democrats: Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento, and Garden Grove Councilwoman Kim Nguyen. The winner will have a four-year term as...
Big Crowd Celebrates 150 Years of Schooling in Canyon Country
Children’s voices filled the air and food trucks filled their bellies Saturday as several hundred students, parents, alumni and educators convened at Sulphur Springs Community School to celebrate 150 years of elementary education in Canyon Country. “This is truly a homecoming weekend for the district,” School Board President Denis...
Voters in Fullerton, West Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, La Habra, Placentia and Stanton Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
Right now, voters in north and west OC are faced with a rarity in local politics:. A party turning on their own incumbent. Supervisor Doug Chaffee, a Democrat, has been under fire from Democratic Party leaders for often siding with his Republican colleagues on key issues like banning health officials from joining coronavirus news conferences.
8500 Santa Monica narrowly approved
The 8500 Santa Monica project divided the Planning Commission at their meeting this week, narrowly squeaking through the approval process by a 3-2 vote. Chair Stacey Jones, Vice Chair Marquita Thomas and Commissioner Erick Matos voted in favor, while Commissioners Michael Lombardi and Kimberly Copeland voted against. Commissioner David Gregoire abstained from the vote.
Kevin de León says of constituents: 'If I were to step down, then they'd have no voice in City Hall'
In an interview with ABC7's Marc Brown, embattled Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León discussed his decision to remain in office despite widespread calls for him to resign.
These SoCal cities ranked within the top 25 safest for trick-or-treating
Several cities in Southern California ranked within the top 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween. The list compiled by the Chamber of Commerce considered five categories, including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and the number of law enforcement employees. Rounding up the top 25 cities: Irvine at no. 6, followed by Glendale at no. 9, Burbank at no. 18, Torrance at no. 24, and Murrieta as no. 25.In compiling the list, the study reviewed more than 300 cities across the nation, and ranked Gilbert, Arizona as no. #1, followed by Cambridge, Massachusetts as no. 2, Cary, North Carolina as no. 3, Naperville, Illinois as no. 4, and Rochester, Minnesota as no. 5. To review the full list of cities, click here.
Nikki Buckstead Named New CEO of Child & Family Center
Buckstead will begin her new role on Nov. 14. To continue the smooth and inclusive transition, Aschoff will continue in an advisory capacity as CEO Emeritus throughout the end of the year to make key introductions with community stakeholders, program officers, donors, foundations and public figures. Buckstead is a skilled...
Exclusive: Deputy speaks out about Murakami slur allegation
LOS ANGELES — It was nearly ten years ago, but it’s a day Lt. Tracy Stewart remembers well — walking into then Capt. Timothy Murakami’s office interviewing for a transfer. It didn’t sit right. “He never gave me eye contact,” Stewart recalled in a recent...
Wildlife crossing on 101 Freeway gets $5 million from OC couple
Philanthropists Joann and Frank Randall of Newport Beach have made a $5 million donation to the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project near Agoura Hills, officials announced this weekend. The crossing will span over 10 lanes of the Ventura (101) Freeway in Liberty Canyon when completed in 2025, and aims to...
L.A. City Attorney files charges vs. protesters at August council meeting
Two people who disrupted an Aug. 9 meeting of the L.A. City Council to protest an ordinance banning homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers have been charged with a combined 13 misdemeanor counts, officials said today.
O.C. workers’ comp attorney heading to prison for insurance fraud scheme and must pay $700K
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A workers’ compensation applicant attorney was sentenced today to four years in state prison and ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to seventeen different insurance carriers for participating in two separate insurance fraud referral schemes. Who will you vote for in the OC...
The Time Ranger | Man-Eating Fires, Man-Eating Bears…
This certainly has been a fast-moving year. Seems like it was January but 20 minutes ago and here we are, flirting with Halloween. Then Thanksgiving. Then Christmas. Then 2023. That last one? Sounds like “2023” belongs in the title of a science fiction dime novel. I say we...
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Los Angeles County voter errors could overturn failed Gascon recall: Lawsuit
Volunteers to recall District Attorney George Gascon have found 1,560 valid voter signatures that were thrown out by the county of Los Angeles, prompting a lawsuit to speed the review of all disqualified signatures. Recall campaign workers have found a 39% error rate after reviewing just 2% of the 195,758...
El Monte police chief dies due to ‘health issues’
The chief of the El Monte Police Department died Monday due to “health issues,” officials announced. Chief Ben Lowry began his career in law enforcement with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2000, and transitioned to the El Monte Police Department in 2002. He was appointed interim police chief last December, and was made […]
