Are the Ghosts of the Viper Room Still Haunting This Infamous LA Nightclub?
Is the Viper Room haunted? The infamous LA nightclub was a popular destination for young celebrities in the 1990s - and for decades before that. The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip has been sold and will be demolished early next year, but it is worth remembering the tragic Halloween night nearly 30 years ago that staff claim still haunts the venue.
Halloween Thrills and Chills
Boo! It’s time for Halloween fun. Put up the spooky spider decorations and cover everything with cobwebs. Then head out and enjoy some thrills and chills at theme parks and other SoCal venues. Bones Gulch. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Museum will host the inaugural Haunted “Bones’ Gulch” Halloween...
Mariachi Herencia de México concert features Downey's Lupita Infante
DOWNEY — "It's a masterpiece" wrote mariachi historian Jonathan Clark, describing four-time Latin Grammy nominee Mariachi Herencia de Mexico's soon to be released 5thstudio album "Herederos.""It's state of the art." Whether it's their fresh, crisp sound or their edgy image, the 14 band members, both male and female, are...
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation Destinations
The holiday season has arrived, and while most people will be spending their time indoors, roasting chestnuts over an open fire (as if that's still a thing), you may be considering going somewhere else for your Christmas vacation.
Alex Canter Explains How He Transitioned His Family’s Historic Deli Into the Digital Age
For true Angelenos, Canter’s Deli should need no introduction. The 92-year old restaurant seated in the central Los Angeles remains a staple of the community and a piece of the city’s identity. In a conversation with dot.LA CEO Sam Adams, founder of Nextbite, Alex Canter, explained how he’s bringing his family’s iconic restaurant into the modern age.
Greystone Mansion Beverly Hills Day Trip
Greystone Mansion makes an enjoyable side trip while visiting Beverly Hills. The Mansion is only open for public tours one day each month, so advance tickets for the tour are a must. Day-trippers are welcome to walk around Greystone Mansion Park free of charge. You can take a peek inside...
4 Great Burger Places in California
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
Watch: Black Eyed Peas perform at halftime of East LA Classic
The group played a number of hits and finished the show on the field with the Garfield and Roosevelt bands and cheerleaders
Get Ready To Party—One Of The Biggest Latin American Fiestas In The World Is Coming To LA
BRESH, one of the biggest Latin American parties in the world, is finally coming to LA’s Vermont Hollywood venue on November 11th. After sold shows in countries like Buenos Aires, Ibiza, and Barcelona (just to name a few), this beautiful fiesta comes complete with balloons, flowers, glitter, props, and more. BRESH began in Argentina in 2016, and quickly grew into one of the hottest spots for young people in each city that it visited. It’s more than a party—it’s a community, and this became more true than ever during the pandemic. BRESH’s livestreams kept many going, and we couldn’t be more excited for the fiesta to be back in person and in LA!
Designing a New Nature Center at a Geological Wonder
Operated by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), the Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area is a destination for hikers, naturalists, and schools. It is a unique 1,310-acre geological wonder where visitors can walk, hike, or take a horseback ride on a 7.5-mile trail. Visitors can see spectacular up-tilted rock formations created by layers of sedimentary rocks and also explore a landscape of Joshua trees, California Junipers, and Pinyon Pine Woodland while observing the variety of wildlife. The nature center was remodeled in 1988 to serve as a critical educational resource to teach visitors about the sensitive habitat, local flora and fauna, and safety in the harsh extremes of the desert.
A Caldron Full of Fun
Exhuming last-minute Halloween activities in the SCV. As we enter the last days before Halloween, you might wonder if there is some spooky fun still to be had around town. And you’re probably looking for things that require a little less commitment and expense than the big theme park haunts. Herein, we have compiled a small but tasty bag-o-treats for you.
12 Easy Fall Day Trips to Take From Los Angeles
Looking to get away from Los Angeles this fall? We’ve got some trip ideas for you. Los Angeles is great, but even the most diehard Angelenos need to break free from the city from time to time. Fortunately for anyone with a bit of wanderlust, there are dozens of incredible destinations just a few hours’ drive from the City Of Angels, from beautiful beach towns to incredible mountain expanses. There are deserts and nature preserves, amusement parks, and mock Alpine villages. There truly is something for everyone, provided you’re willing to put in a little time in the car. Here’s our guide to 12 great fall day trips for anyone looking to take a little time away from L.A.
Santa Monica Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List
Bay Cities, Tallula’s make list from Tasting Table. Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants that you can find along Pacific Coast Highway and two Santa Monica restaurants have made the cut. One of them is Bay Cities, located on the Lincoln Boulevard portion of...
The Time Ranger | Man-Eating Fires, Man-Eating Bears…
This certainly has been a fast-moving year. Seems like it was January but 20 minutes ago and here we are, flirting with Halloween. Then Thanksgiving. Then Christmas. Then 2023. That last one? Sounds like “2023” belongs in the title of a science fiction dime novel. I say we...
Barbara Walker | Reasons to Vote for McLean
I’m voting For Marsha McLean for Santa Clarita City Council. Here’s why. She’s our full time city councilwoman and is always accessible to us. She works tirelessly for the people of Santa Clarita and always fights for our best interests locally, in Sacramento and in Los Angeles County.
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Torrance (CA)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Torrance, CA?. Torrance is a stunning city in Los Angeles County, located in the Metropolitan area of Los Angeles, California, United States. The town is a component of the Metropolitan area of the Southern Bay region with a population...
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA Today
For those who enjoy high-quality meats seared over charcoal: here is a list of All You Can Eat Korean BBQ joints in Los Angeles. Traditional meats like bulgogi and banchan (side dishes) are great for a night out with friends or family, and spicy fare may be just what you need to spice up your weekend.
Man Dies Jumping From Huntington Beach Pier
A 43-year-old man died from injuries he suffered when he jumped with a woman off the Huntington Beach Pier, a city spokeswoman said Monday.
8500 Santa Monica narrowly approved
The 8500 Santa Monica project divided the Planning Commission at their meeting this week, narrowly squeaking through the approval process by a 3-2 vote. Chair Stacey Jones, Vice Chair Marquita Thomas and Commissioner Erick Matos voted in favor, while Commissioners Michael Lombardi and Kimberly Copeland voted against. Commissioner David Gregoire abstained from the vote.
