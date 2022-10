Netflix‘s From Scratch is a show that does all it can to make you reach for the Kleenex. We’ve got a perfect love story shattered by death, a grieving widow learning to let go, and a little girl accepting her own beloved daddy’s passing. And yeah, I got a little verklempt at those points, but for me, the saddest part of From Scratch was the moment handsome Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea) loses all of his hair (twice) because of chemotherapy. Never before have I seen male hair loss treated with such heartache. Forget the funeral. I weep for that hot head...

