Don’t Miss The Interesting History Of Wyoming’s Medicine Wheel
History is STRONG in Wyoming. Even if researchers can't agree on the actual time a piece of history has been around. In the Bighorn's is a site that is really fantastic to see, the Medicine Wheel. An 80' diameter Native American wheel that has 28 different spokes on the wheel that are in a position to guide seasons, sun positions, lunar cycles and other changes in the Earth's orbit.
Sheridan Media
Column: Use of Port-A-Potty Ad Helped Make Biggest Wyoming Political Upset
A port-a-potty. In a Wyoming rancher’s pasture? Really?. Here during the final days of this year’s election season, it is appropriate to recall once again one of the great political campaigns in the Cowboy State. Possibly the biggest campaign idea helping lead to the biggest political upset in...
sweetwaternow.com
Stand Strong for Freedom! Write-In Brent Bien for Governor of Wyoming
“To preserve today’s freedoms for tomorrow’s generations, I will oppose ALL actions that threaten private property rights thereby streamlining our government and reducing taxes. Additionally, Wyoming citizens will know their Second Amendment rights are secure while I will work to protect the rights of the unborn, and trust parents to make the best decisions for their families.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, October 24, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Buck McVeigh at Holliday Park in Cheyenne. Buck writes: “Doesn’t get much prettier than it was this morning. Thanks for all you folks do! Love your daily news report.”. To submit your...
cowboystatedaily.com
Big Hat Ranch Inspires Artists From Around Wyoming And The West
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tucked into a narrow arroyo about 15 miles southwest of Cody surrounded by aspen trees and steep canyon walls lies Big Hat Ranch, a picturesque setting that attracts artists of all mediums. Joseph Brickey has led a group of art students...
county17.com
Disease kills at least 37 bighorn sheep in Wyoming’s Devil’s Canyon herd since Oct. 14
CASPER, Wyo. — A pathogenic strain of bacteria that causes lethal pneumonia has killed at least 37 bighorn sheep in the Devil’s Canyon herd, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. “Since Oct. 14, Game and Fish has documented 37 bighorn sheep mortalities in the Devil’s...
Wyoming hunter shoots self while fighting off grizzly attack
A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming — the second such attack in a week's time, officials said.
cowboystatedaily.com
PacifiCorp: In Reversal, Wyoming Coal Now Secondary To Wind And Solar
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The installation of carbon capture technologies could fundamentally change the role coal-fired electrical generation plays in a field of multiple energy sources. Coal generation once was a base load source that provided 24/7 energy as needed with wind and solar supplementing...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Legalizing Marijuana Not Good Idea For Wyo, Denver is “Cesspool Of Filth”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Representative Baker’s 21-October letter in Cowboy State Daily hits all of the oft-repeated talking points in support of changing & liberalizing Wyoming’s cannabis laws. These points largely boil down to the arguments, “Everybody else is doing it…” and “We...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Girl Bags First Elk While Wearing Crocs
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Danner, Schnee’s, Kenetrek – or how about a pair of good old Red Wings?. The debate over what’s the best footwear for hunting big game has been long and, at time, intense. A girl from Lander may have finally settled the longstanding argument.
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Don’t Change Marijuana Laws In Wyoming
I read the column regarding it being time to change the Cannabis laws in Wyoming. All I can say is: Don’t do it!. I have worked in Colorado as a law enforcement officer for over 23 years, and I was here when Colorado legalized marijuana. Prior to coming to Colorado, I was a law enforcement officer in Wyoming for over 14 years, and I am a proud Wyoming native!
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-80, chain law in effect on some Wyoming highways in wake of storm
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting hazardous travel conditions on some Wyoming highways on Monday morning in the wake of a weekend snowstorm. In southeast Wyoming, a black ice advisory is in effect on Interstate 80 in the Arlington area, WYDOT reports as of 9:05...
Wyoming Rental Program to Stop Accepting Applications in November
According to a press release by the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS), the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will stop accepting new applications and letters of intent (LOI) after Nov. 10, because the DFS said it will run out of federal funds by early spring. This will only impact...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Legalizing Pot Leads To Bad Outcomes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I was dismayed to read the column declaring Wyoming needs to legalize cannabis!. Although reasons were given to combat pain for health reasons, the writer of the column has apparently not followed the results of places where this drug has been legalized.
First Skilled Nursing Facility for Veterans In Wyoming Opens in Buffalo, Despite Location Controversy
Governor Gordon celebrated the opening of Wyoming's first skilled nursing facility for Veterans on Thursday, participating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly-constructed Veterans Home of Wyoming. The facility was constructed in Buffalo, Wyoming after a tense back-and-forth between lawmakers in 2019. In February of 2019, Tom Morton with K2...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Landowner Kills Wolves After Rare Attack On Horses
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A landowner recently killed some wolves in the Gros Ventre mountains after they killed two foals and injured three other horses, a Wyoming Game and Fish agent said. Wolf attacks on horses are rare, Dan Thompson told Cowboy State Daily in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: The Hypocrisy of the Wyoming GOP
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Once upon a time, the Republican Party in Wyoming was a proud, respected political institution that represented the bedrock conservative ideals of Wyoming’s citizens. But, before our very eyes, the Wyoming GOP is transforming itself into a hypocritical, comic opera...
cowboystatedaily.com
Two Men Charged With Beating, Robbing Wyoming Hunters
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men – one from Colorado and another from Wyoming – have been charged with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the beating of two Wyoming hunters in Lincoln County on Oct. 15. Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming “Deer 255” Breaks All Long Distance Migration Records Again
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Mark@CowboyStateDaily.comShe’s beaten the odds of survival, shattered long-distance travel records and become a social media rock star with hooves. Deer 255 is a mule deer doe that over the past several years has logged roughly 2,100 miles of travel during...
What’s next after Utah’s first winter storm?
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Our early season winter storm exited the state overnight, but we will still feel the effects of it throughout the week as unseasonably cold and unsettled conditions will hang around for a while. And there is still a slight chance that we’ll get a little kick of moisture as […]
