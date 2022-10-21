ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wake Up Wyoming

Don’t Miss The Interesting History Of Wyoming’s Medicine Wheel

History is STRONG in Wyoming. Even if researchers can't agree on the actual time a piece of history has been around. In the Bighorn's is a site that is really fantastic to see, the Medicine Wheel. An 80' diameter Native American wheel that has 28 different spokes on the wheel that are in a position to guide seasons, sun positions, lunar cycles and other changes in the Earth's orbit.
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Stand Strong for Freedom! Write-In Brent Bien for Governor of Wyoming

“To preserve today’s freedoms for tomorrow’s generations, I will oppose ALL actions that threaten private property rights thereby streamlining our government and reducing taxes. Additionally, Wyoming citizens will know their Second Amendment rights are secure while I will work to protect the rights of the unborn, and trust parents to make the best decisions for their families.”
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, October 24, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Buck McVeigh at Holliday Park in Cheyenne. Buck writes: "Doesn't get much prettier than it was this morning. Thanks for all you folks do! Love your daily news report.".
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Big Hat Ranch Inspires Artists From Around Wyoming And The West

Tucked into a narrow arroyo about 15 miles southwest of Cody surrounded by aspen trees and steep canyon walls lies Big Hat Ranch, a picturesque setting that attracts artists of all mediums. Joseph Brickey has led a group of art students...
CODY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

PacifiCorp: In Reversal, Wyoming Coal Now Secondary To Wind And Solar

The installation of carbon capture technologies could fundamentally change the role coal-fired electrical generation plays in a field of multiple energy sources. Coal generation once was a base load source that provided 24/7 energy as needed with wind and solar supplementing...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Girl Bags First Elk While Wearing Crocs

Danner, Schnee's, Kenetrek – or how about a pair of good old Red Wings?. The debate over what's the best footwear for hunting big game has been long and, at time, intense. A girl from Lander may have finally settled the longstanding argument.
LANDER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Don’t Change Marijuana Laws In Wyoming

I read the column regarding it being time to change the Cannabis laws in Wyoming. All I can say is: Don’t do it!. I have worked in Colorado as a law enforcement officer for over 23 years, and I was here when Colorado legalized marijuana. Prior to coming to Colorado, I was a law enforcement officer in Wyoming for over 14 years, and I am a proud Wyoming native!
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Legalizing Pot Leads To Bad Outcomes

I was dismayed to read the column declaring Wyoming needs to legalize cannabis!. Although reasons were given to combat pain for health reasons, the writer of the column has apparently not followed the results of places where this drug has been legalized.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Landowner Kills Wolves After Rare Attack On Horses

A landowner recently killed some wolves in the Gros Ventre mountains after they killed two foals and injured three other horses, a Wyoming Game and Fish agent said. Wolf attacks on horses are rare, Dan Thompson told Cowboy State Daily in...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: The Hypocrisy of the Wyoming GOP

Once upon a time, the Republican Party in Wyoming was a proud, respected political institution that represented the bedrock conservative ideals of Wyoming's citizens. But, before our very eyes, the Wyoming GOP is transforming itself into a hypocritical, comic opera...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Two Men Charged With Beating, Robbing Wyoming Hunters

Two men – one from Colorado and another from Wyoming – have been charged with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the beating of two Wyoming hunters in Lincoln County on Oct. 15. Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming “Deer 255” Breaks All Long Distance Migration Records Again

She's beaten the odds of survival, shattered long-distance travel records and become a social media rock star with hooves. Deer 255 is a mule deer doe that over the past several years has logged roughly 2,100 miles of travel during...
WYOMING STATE
ABC4

What’s next after Utah’s first winter storm?

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Our early season winter storm exited the state overnight, but we will still feel the effects of it throughout the week as unseasonably cold and unsettled conditions will hang around for a while. And there is still a slight chance that we’ll get a little kick of moisture as […]
UTAH STATE

