ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zionsville, IN

‘Haters gotta hate’ says doctor running for Indiana school board who stated that ‘all Nazis weren’t ‘bad”

By Matt Christy
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Swj2m_0ih5Etc500

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A doctor running for a seat on the Zionsville school board has stirred up controversy and invoked a string of backlash after defending Nazis in a series of comments online and labeling all those appalled by his words as “haters.”

Dr. Matt Keefer, who states he runs against “wokeness” and “indoctrination” in schools, stated in a Facebook comment that, “All Nazis weren’t ‘bad’,” when responding to a question about his definition of indoctrination.

Keefer was asked if he considered teachers educating students on the Tulsa Massacre, or being taught that Nazis were bad, would be considered indoctrination by him.

Keefer responded by stating: “All Nazis weren’t ‘bad’ as you specify. They did horrible things. They were in a group frenzy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFoAx_0ih5Etc500
Screenshot of Keefer’s comment on Facebook

Many began responding disgusted with Keefer’s comment and called upon him to explain his stance. Keefer stood by his take, however, stating that “there were certainly evil Nazis. There were also good people that had to be Nazis.”

Keefer also defended his stance by invoking “mass formation psychosis”, an unfounded theory that gained attention after being floated on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast by Dr. Robert Malone. Many COVID-19 conspiracists have used the term to suggest that millions of people have been “hypnotized” into believing mainstream ideas about COVID-19.

Malone also used the theory to explain Nazi Germany while on Joe Rogan’s podcast, much as Keefer did.

Psychology experts say the concept isn’t supported by evidence, however, and similar theories have long been discredited.

“No respectable psychologist agrees with these ideas now,” said John Drury, a social psychologist at the University of Sussex who studies collective behavior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJyVl_0ih5Etc500
Screenshot of Keefer’s Facebook comments.

Outrage over Keefer’s comments has continued to spread with parents of Zionsville students reaching out to the media to express their disgust or uneasiness with Keefer making said comments as a candidate for the ZCS School Board.

In the wake of the outrage, Keefer posted a status update in which he labeled those appalled by his comments defending Nazis and pushing an unfounded theory as “leftists” and “mean spirited haters.”

“I know haters gotta hate,” he wrote, “so please continue spewing your taunts. I’m only getting stronger in the community!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMMvE_0ih5Etc500
Since deleted post by Matt Keefer

After reaching out to Keefer to see if he would speak on his statements, many of his comments and posts — including those shown in this article — were deleted from his Facebook.

Keefer did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Instead, he posted a Facebook update stating he was preparing a response to the “misinterpretation” of his remarks.

Several hours later, Keefer posted a long message where he doubled down on his stance and affirmed his belief that he was “correct” in saying that not all Nazis were bad. He stated he was not a Nazi sympathizer, however, and “never will be.”

FOX59 has reached out to members of the ZCS School Board along with current candidates running for seats in the upcoming election against Keefer.

Debbie Ungar, president of the Zionsville Community Schools Board of Trustees, responded on behalf of the school board stating:

Recent remarks by a candidate for Zionsville Community School’s board of trustees do not reflect the values of our school community or the communities that we serve. Our goal is to ensure that we have a school district where everyone feels that they belong and are valued.

This situation shows once again how important it is for all voters to learn about their local school board candidates and ensure that they truly have the best interest of students, teachers and community members in mind.

Debbie Ungar

Zionsville school board candidate Tim Hardt responded with the following statement:

“I’ve not spoken with Matt. I’ve publicly supported his opponent Sarah Sampson in that race and I continue to support Sarah. I’m sure you will speak with him directly but, to me, the comments are troubling. There is no need to equivocate when it comes to the Nazi party-they were evil. Further, there were good people who refused to join with the evil-some paying for their conviction with their freedom and their lives.”

Tim Hardt

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 21

eric gelder
3d ago

if the woke mob/netziens hate him he probably is worth considering. as i read these none of them are attacking his theroy, just him personally

Reply(8)
5
James Bock
4d ago

my God we sure have an over abundance of morons in Indiana!

Reply(3)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Indiana School Board Candidate Says Not All Nazis Were Bad

A guy running for a seat on a local Indiana school board might just be out -- suggesting some Nazis were good dudes ... and comparing them to misunderstood anti-vaxxers of today. Dr. Matt Keefer, who's in the hunt for a Zionsville Community Schools Board of Trustees post, made the...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Black Enterprise

WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights

An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

This is the top-rated fast food in Indiana

(CBS4) They call it fast food for a reason. It’s an easy stop on the way home or during your short lunch break. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the top-rated fast-food chains in every state. For Indiana, Chick-Fil-A was number one. KTLA reports researchers determined the rankings by...
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
indianapublicradio.org

What happens after Indiana kids are charged as adults in criminal court?

One month after Landis Reynolds’ 16th birthday, he said he made a horrible choice with consequences he didn’t understand. “One week, I’m doing homework, I’m playing video games, I’m hanging out with friends, the next in this wing surrounded by men that I don’t necessarily think a 16-year-old should have been surrounded by,” he said during an interview at the Westville Correctional Facility, a prison in northwest Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Black historical sites statewide being preserved

Local nonprofit, Indiana Landmarks has embarked on a mission to preserve forgotten Black historical sites statewide. WFYI’s Terri Dee spoke with Eunice Trotter, director of the Black Heritage Preservation Program, about saving these disappearing treasures and the importance of community support. Terri Dee, WFYI Reporter: Eunice, how did you...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change

Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana’s secretary race; Marion County clerk race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Indiana’s secretary of state race as it is entering into the final weeks of election. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Democratic candidate, Destiny Wells about the race. He also speaks with Republican candidate Andrew Harrison and Democratic candidate Kate Sweeney Bell about the election for the Marion County clerk.
MARION COUNTY, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern

Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
KRMG

‘Chaotic scene’: Michigan man shoots 4 at south Georgia restaurant

CORDELE, Ga. — A gunman opened fire at a south Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, wounding four people, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the 16 East Restaurant in Cordele at about 10:30 p.m. EDT, according to a news release from the Cordele Police Department. Officers arriving at the restaurant said they encountered a “chaotic scene” with several victims.
CORDELE, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for the atmosphere and food the provide.
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

WGN News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy