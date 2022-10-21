Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The issues keeping US voters up at night as midterms loom
Victory at the US ballot box hinges on offering the right answers to the questions that matter most to voters. With Election Day just two weeks away, here are the issues animating American voters.
Republicans seize momentum in US midterms home stretch
With just two weeks to go before crucial US midterm elections, Republicans hope their narrative of a nation ravaged by inflation and crime will help them take back Congress and cripple the remaining two years of Joe Biden's presidency. US voters decide every two years who gets the majority in both chambers of Congress -- and whether the president will get any new policies passed or if the opposition will be able to thwart his agenda.
Ted Cruz says he briefly hid in supply closet on Jan. 6
A forthcoming book by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) reveals that he and some of his Republican colleagues hid in a supply closet shortly after hearing news of violence on Jan. 6, 2021. “While we waited for the Capitol to be secured, I assembled our coalition in a back room (really,...
Comments / 0