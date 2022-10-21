2022’s Top Costumes according to Google’s Freightgeist
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo, (KREX) —
If you want your costume to be unique, a witch is probably the wrong choice. Google Trends just released its 2022 freightgeist, which looks at the most popular costumes based on google searches. Witches took the top spot for the second year in a row followed by spiderman and dinosaur. The top 25 for the National list is:
- Witch
- Spider-man
- Dinosaur
- “Stranger Things”
- Fairy
- Pirate
- Rabbit
- Cheerleader
- Cowboy
- Harley Quinn
- Clown vampire
- Vampire
- 1980’s
- “Hocus Pocus”
- Pumpkin
- Chucky
- Doll
- Angel
- Batman
- Bear
- Zombie
- Ninja
- Superhero
- “Toy Story”
- Ghost
The Freightgeist also allows you to look at top costumes where you live. The Western Slope top 5 were:
- “Star Wars”
- Mad Scientist
- Spiderman
- Stranger Things
- Witch
If you want to see more of the list or check out another city's favorite costumes head to Google Frightgeist
