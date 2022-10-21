2022’s Top Costumes according to Google’s Freightgeist

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo, (KREX) —

If you want your costume to be unique, a witch is probably the wrong choice. Google Trends just released its 2022 freightgeist, which looks at the most popular costumes based on google searches. Witches took the top spot for the second year in a row followed by spiderman and dinosaur. The top 25 for the National list is:

Witch Spider-man Dinosaur “Stranger Things” Fairy Pirate Rabbit Cheerleader Cowboy Harley Quinn Clown vampire Vampire 1980’s “Hocus Pocus” Pumpkin Chucky Doll Angel Batman Bear Zombie Ninja Superhero “Toy Story” Ghost

The Freightgeist also allows you to look at top costumes where you live. The Western Slope top 5 were:

“Star Wars” Mad Scientist Spiderman Stranger Things Witch

If you want to see more of the list or check out another city’s favorite costumes head to Google Frightgeist

