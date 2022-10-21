ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022’s Top Costumes according to Google’s Freightgeist

 4 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo, (KREX) —

If you want your costume to be unique, a witch is probably the wrong choice. Google Trends just released its 2022 freightgeist, which looks at the most popular costumes based on google searches.  Witches took the top spot for the second year in a row followed by spiderman and dinosaur. The top 25 for the  National list is:

  1. Witch
  2. Spider-man
  3. Dinosaur
  4. “Stranger Things”
  5. Fairy
  6. Pirate
  7. Rabbit
  8. Cheerleader
  9. Cowboy
  10. Harley Quinn
  11. Clown vampire
  12. Vampire
  13. 1980’s
  14. “Hocus Pocus”
  15. Pumpkin
  16. Chucky
  17. Doll
  18. Angel
  19. Batman
  20. Bear
  21. Zombie
  22. Ninja
  23. Superhero
  24. “Toy Story”
  25. Ghost

The Freightgeist also allows you to look at top costumes where you live. The Western Slope top 5 were:

  1. “Star Wars”
  2. Mad Scientist
  3. Spiderman
  4. Stranger Things
  5. Witch

If you want to see more of the list or check out another city’s favorite costumes head to Google Frightgeist

