Boise, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Three suspects arrested in Boise Police homicide investigation

BOISE, Idaho — Three suspects were arrested and charged Friday afternoon, in connection to a shooting that killed one man Wednesday night. Around 11:08 p.m., police responded to a local hospital where the victim was dropped off and later died from the gunshot wound, according to the Boise Police Department (BPD), prompting detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit to begin investigating.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Alligator Emerges From Bush; Startles Idaho Man Walking Dog

Alligators and Idaho aren't two things one usually hears in the same sentence. A man walking a dog in southwestern Idaho recently was surprised to find a nearly four-foot alligator approaching him and his dog from some bushes. The incident happened Thursday evening (October 20), but it took animal control...
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

New Youth Assessment Center coming to Ada County

BOISE, Idaho — Research shows jail — and the court system in general — is bad for kids, especially for the kids that should not be considered criminals. "Adolescents make bad decisions all the time," Alison Tate, with Ada County said. "Kids that are just showing normal adolescent behavior, we want them — the kids and their family, to be able to access resources without coming into the criminal justice system which can have negative impacts for them in the future."
ADA COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?

IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 21

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was killed Wednesday after a motorcycle crash on State Highway 21 in Ada County, Idaho State Police reported. While driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the 56-year-old crashed as the highway curved. The incident happened at milepost 9.5 around 5 p.m. On Thursday, the Ada...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise man sentenced to 7 years in prison for selling meth

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Steven John Gallardo, 43, of Boise, Idaho was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today. According to court records, between March and July 2021, Gallardo was involved in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine in the Boise area.
BOISE, ID
