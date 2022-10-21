Read full article on original website
Three suspects arrested in Boise Police homicide investigation
BOISE, Idaho — Three suspects were arrested and charged Friday afternoon, in connection to a shooting that killed one man Wednesday night. Around 11:08 p.m., police responded to a local hospital where the victim was dropped off and later died from the gunshot wound, according to the Boise Police Department (BPD), prompting detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit to begin investigating.
Idaho State Police searching for missing, endangered 75-year-old man
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, endangered 75-year-old asian man. Bill Jonathan "John" Nishioka is described as being approximately 5'1", and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be in a location west of Wilder, at around 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 23, according to ISP.
Four teens arrested as Boise Police investigate reports of battery
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are investigating several complaints about teens physically attacking people in the downtown area and, in at least one instance, just south of the Boise Towne Square mall. The Boise Police Department said Thursday that there are six to 10 reports from the past month...
Boise Police make DUI arrest in incident that blocked Fairview for more than two hours
BOISE, Idaho — An Emmett man is in the Ada County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence after an incident that had Boise Police blocking a section of Fairview Avenue for more than two hours Friday morning. Officers began investigating at about 1:52 a.m. According to the...
Boise Police introduces new wellness K9 after previous dog retires
BOISE, Idaho — This year we introduced you to Clover, the Boise Police Wellness K9. Clover was the first wellness K9 for BPD, and was loved department-wide. Life can be tough though, even for perfect little pups like Clover. “Clover retired out. She had some lingering anxiety issues from...
Alligator Emerges From Bush; Startles Idaho Man Walking Dog
Alligators and Idaho aren't two things one usually hears in the same sentence. A man walking a dog in southwestern Idaho recently was surprised to find a nearly four-foot alligator approaching him and his dog from some bushes. The incident happened Thursday evening (October 20), but it took animal control...
New Youth Assessment Center coming to Ada County
BOISE, Idaho — Research shows jail — and the court system in general — is bad for kids, especially for the kids that should not be considered criminals. "Adolescents make bad decisions all the time," Alison Tate, with Ada County said. "Kids that are just showing normal adolescent behavior, we want them — the kids and their family, to be able to access resources without coming into the criminal justice system which can have negative impacts for them in the future."
Boise man that was charged with assault, yelled homophobic slurs, has a history of assault in Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The man who Boise Police believe has committed multiple crimes against the LGBTQ+ community in Boise has a history of assault in Oregon, police reports show. Matthew Alan Lehigh was charged with assault, arson and injury to property earlier this month for driving his car...
In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?
IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
Southern Idaho man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Death of 9-Year-old son
BOISE — Erik Osuna, a Meridian father who pleaded guilty to murdering and abusing his 9-year-old son, will spend his life in prison after being sentenced by Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler on Thursday. Osuna's wife, Monique Osuna, was also sentenced to life in prison in June after...
Boise man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 21
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was killed Wednesday after a motorcycle crash on State Highway 21 in Ada County, Idaho State Police reported. While driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the 56-year-old crashed as the highway curved. The incident happened at milepost 9.5 around 5 p.m. On Thursday, the Ada...
Who pays the postage on Idaho absentee ballots?
BOISE, Idaho — Polls are open for early and absentee voting in Idaho. Folks looking to send their absentee ballot back want to know who pays postage on ballots sent back through the mail. Billy writes to The 208, “The mail-in ballots came with a disclaimer that the county...
Boise man sentenced to 7 years in prison for selling meth
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Steven John Gallardo, 43, of Boise, Idaho was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today. According to court records, between March and July 2021, Gallardo was involved in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine in the Boise area.
The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another.
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
New Plymouth resident finds 3.5 foot alligator
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. First, Idaho Fish and Game reported multiple sightings of a mountain lion along the Boise River on Monday, warning people to be vigilant; that’s not all that uncommon in our area. But Friday’s news was: A New...
2 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were killed and one person was taken taken to an area hospital Saturday night after a multi-car crash on Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon, state police reported Tuesday. According to Oregon State Police (OSP), a Jeep Liberty rear ended a Freightliner towing a flatbed...
