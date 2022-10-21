Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Sherman Police and Fire face off on the softball diamond for a good cause
SHERMAN (KTEN) -- Sherman Police and Fire got a chance at bragging rights in Saturday's charity softball game in Fairview Park. The conditions were extremely windy, but the weather did not stop the them from playing ball for the Grayson County Children Advocacy Center. "The exciting part is collecting the...
KTEN.com
Sherman ISD reports death of elementary teacher
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is mourning the death of Dillingham Elementary teacher Nicole Newbold. Newbold, 49, passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday at the age of 49. Sherman ISD said Newbold spent the past 17 years in the district. This was her second year at...
KTEN.com
Durant kid gets stolen bike back 6 months later
DURANT, (KTEN) -- Back in April, a good samaritan in Durant made a kid's day by gifting him a new bike after his was stolen from him. Six months later, the bike was recovered by the same person who gifted the boy a new one. The man was so determined...
KTEN.com
Five arrests in Love County car part thefts
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Love County deputies have put a big dent in the stolen catalytic converter trade. The pollution control devices contain valuable precious metals, making them a desirable target for thieves. The Love County Sheriff's Office saw an increase in catalytic converter thefts over the last...
KTEN.com
Clearing the way for new Sherman housing
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Sherman is hoping to add more apartments to a 13-acre site where the Woodmen Circle Home once stood. Over the last few months, the city has been working with the owner of the property at the corner of FM 1417 and West Houston Street to demolish what was left of the large brick building that started life as an orphanage in the 1920s.
KTEN.com
Denison church celebrates 150 years
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The congregation of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Denison gathered to celebrate the church's 150th anniversary. Mount Pleasant Baptist was founded in 1872 by a family who moved to Denison from Missouri. Its first services were held not in a church building, but in the home of a young minister.
KTEN.com
Two arrested in Mannsville attempted murder case
MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KTEN) — Two suspects are jailed after an attempted murder in Mannsville. Nickolas Clark, 24, and Ali Roper, 21, were arrested after the Johnston County Sheriff's Office received a call about a stabbing on Thursday afternoon. Deputies went to a home on Easy Street where they found...
KTEN.com
Texoma reacts to the CDC's new recommendations
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control advisory board voted in favor of adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the immunization schedule. The committee meets every year to review and update the vaccination schedule. The schedule is meant to help guide doctors in determining when to administer important vaccinations, particularly for children.
KTEN.com
McAlester proves to be too much for Durant
DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) - No. 3 McAlester takes care of Durant 52-20. The Lions fall to 1-7 this year and will play at Memorial next Friday.
KTEN.com
Coalgate takes down Tishomingo 52-20
COALGATE, Okla. (KTEN) - The Coalgate Wildcats are back in the win column with a 52-20 win over Tishomingo on the road. Coalgate moves to 2-6 overall while the Indians fall to 5-3.
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne remains hot in district play, beating Bridgeport
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) - The Van Alstyne Panthers move to 4-1 in district play with a 38-13 win over Bridgeport. The Panthers improve to 5-4 overall and finish the regular season at Gainesville next week.
KTEN.com
Denison blows out Princeton, moving to 4-4
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - The Denison Yellow Jackets scored a season-high in points with a 67-25 win over Princeton. With the win, Denison improves to 4-4 (2-3) and will play on the road against Crandall next Friday.
Comments / 0