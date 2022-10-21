ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Henry on track to break records set by Earl Campbell and Eddie George

By Samaria Terry
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CFFTO_0ih5EZ9f00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Of course the Titans focus this week is getting a big win over division rival Indianapolis, but for Derrick Henry it’s hard not to think about etching his name in the franchise record books.

Henry is just three score shy of tying the rushing touchdown record held by Earl Campbell and one touchdown behind Eddie George for total scores with 73.

“It’s always a dream come true,” said Henry ahead of Titans practice Thursday. “I remember when I was the kid looking at the TV watching Eddie run and watching Earl on NFL films and all the old film with him and you know, they are the epitome of this franchise and the running back position.”

“The coolest thing about Derek is the personal recognition is not as important to him as the team recognition and success,” said Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing. “So, I think that’s going to serve us well going forward.”

Also Thursday in a rare moment, we saw Henry smile while taking questions from the media and that’s because he was answering questions about dogs. Check out the video above.

