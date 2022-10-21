Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
signalscv.com
Hart district’s test scores decline, outperform in L.A. County and the state
State Sen. Scott Wilk issues statement regarding state test scores. The long-awaited state test results have been released by officials, according to Wiliam S. Hart Union High School District staff. Though test scores reflect a decline in academic performance — which was anticipated at every level of education due to...
signalscv.com
Rick Patterson | Grateful for the Hart District
We moved to the Santa Clarita Valley in 1973. My wife Ann began teaching in the Newhall School District while I began law school. We love this valley. We have supported the schools in a variety of ways. All eight of our children (have attended) schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District. I have had the privilege of serving on the school oversight committee to monitor funds budgeted for school construction both at the elementary and high school levels.
signalscv.com
Mariane Asad Doyle | Qualified, Committed Leader
Excellence as a board member requires intelligence, presence, perspective and a strong sense of fairness. It means empowering students, faculty and staff as they share their voices while supporting administrators who toil to provide for every stakeholder internally and externally. Cherise Moore embodies each of these attributes and more, with grace and...
signalscv.com
Voter registration deadline is today at midnight
The office of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk is reminding eligible voters that the deadline to register to vote and receive a Vote by Mail ballot is today, Monday, Oct. 24. Voters can register online at plan.lavot.gov or can apply at most government buildings such as a post office,...
signalscv.com
Saugus sweeps Thousand Oaks; will host Trabuco Hills in quarterfinals
Centurion girls’ volleyball (30-2) swept their CIF Division 4 second-round match against the Thousand Oaks Lancers (22-16). Saugus won with scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 25-23. The Centurions were led on offense by opposite hitter Taylor Treahy. The junior knocked down 17 kills, seven digs and a pair of aces.
signalscv.com
A Caldron Full of Fun
Exhuming last-minute Halloween activities in the SCV. As we enter the last days before Halloween, you might wonder if there is some spooky fun still to be had around town. And you’re probably looking for things that require a little less commitment and expense than the big theme park haunts. Herein, we have compiled a small but tasty bag-o-treats for you.
signalscv.com
LA County Public Works seeking criminal charges against owner of alleged illegal dumping site
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is seeking criminal and civil litigation against the owner of a piece of land alleged to have tons of materials dumped onto it, according to a spokesman for Public Works. In an email sent to The Signal, Public Information Officer Steven Frasher...
signalscv.com
The Time Ranger | Man-Eating Fires, Man-Eating Bears…
This certainly has been a fast-moving year. Seems like it was January but 20 minutes ago and here we are, flirting with Halloween. Then Thanksgiving. Then Christmas. Then 2023. That last one? Sounds like “2023” belongs in the title of a science fiction dime novel. I say we...
signalscv.com
Boat in backyard catches fire
Firefighters responded to a boat that had caught fire on the 27000 block of Furnivall Avenue in Canyon Country on Sunday, according to Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Ornelas said the fire broke out at approximately 2:30 p.m, on a boat that was...
signalscv.com
Wildcats rout Coyotes, 63-6, to finish undefeated
West Ranch finishes 10-0, earns outright Foothill League title for first time. After clinching a share of the Foothill League title last week, the West Ranch Wildcats (10-0, 6-0) made sure that no other team could call themselves champions, winning their final regular season game over the Castaic Coyotes (1-8, 0-5), 63-6, Friday night at Valencia High School.
signalscv.com
Halloween Thrills and Chills
Boo! It’s time for Halloween fun. Put up the spooky spider decorations and cover everything with cobwebs. Then head out and enjoy some thrills and chills at theme parks and other SoCal venues. Bones Gulch. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Museum will host the inaugural Haunted “Bones’ Gulch” Halloween...
Comments / 0