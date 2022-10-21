Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the CountryTravel MavenClifton, NJ
New York prides itself on being a home for immigrants. Now its homelessness issue is being exacerbated by bused migrantsVictorNew York City, NY
Carjackers Drag Driver in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drive-Through Drug Distribution Network Operated Off I-78 in NewarkMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Related
rew-online.com
Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams Announce Completion of $62 Million Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼
Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams today announced the completion of a $62 million affordable housing development in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. The El Borinquen Residence creates 148 new affordable apartments, including 90 with on-site supportive services for people experiencing homelessness and 29 homes reserved for seniors.
therealdeal.com
When pols ignore past, city pays price
As Santayana famously said, those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. More than a few New York City leaders fall into this group. Who can forget when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, state Sen. Mike Gianaris and others beat back Amazon’s HQ2 project in Long Island City, fearing its well-paid workers would outbid New Yorkers for housing? But the opponents did apparently forget — or never experienced — the era when the city was desperate just to keep good jobs, let alone attract them.
NY1
Flood insurance policy levels rise citywide, despite decline in Queens
The number of federally backed flood insurance policies is rising slowly across the city, powered by jumps in Manhattan and Brooklyn, even as Queens — where the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused significant flooding and 13 deaths last year — saw a decline, according to new data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
NY1
Brooklyn borough president celebrates National Arts and Humanities Month
Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso joins “In Focus” to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month as Brooklyn prepares for the return of the Bushwick Film Festival. The festival attracts over 3,500 attendees and 1,500 film submissions from at least 60 countries. Reynoso explained what his office is doing...
bkreader.com
The Brooklyn Tower— BK’s Tallest Skyscraper— is Almost Ready for its World Debut
The Brooklyn Tower—the tallest skyscraper ever built in Brooklyn — will be completed this fall, developer JDS says, marking a new frontier for development in the borough. At 93-stories and more than 1,000 feet tall, the SHoP Architects-designed building at 9 Dekalb Ave. is Brooklyn’s first super-tall tower and the tallest NYC building outside of Manhattan.
NY1
Transit Advocates: subways are in a 'state of emergency'
Public transit advocates say the subways are in a crisis because of the increase in crime. “Today we are declaring a state of emergency in the subway system,” said Charlton D’Souza, the president of Passengers United. After a series of violent crimes on the city’s transit system —...
NY1
MTA chairman throws support behind new subway safety plan
Following a joint announcement over the weekend by Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul aimed at increasing public safety on the city’s transit system, MTA Chairman Janno Lieber publicly threw his support behind the new initiative Monday morning. The three-part plan to fight subway crime, dubbed “Cops, Cameras,...
NY1
Evening Briefing: Hochul touts red flag results as Election Day looms; NY governor debate to air on Spectrum News NY1 Tuesday
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. Tonight remains cloudy and damp, with scattered showers. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
NY1
OMNY now available to reduced fare transit riders
Transit users who qualify for reduced fares can now ride trains and buses at half-price using OMNY, the MTA said in a statement Monday. Reduced-fare customers can pay for rides using any personal payment device compatible with OMNY, according to the MTA. Each Monday through Sunday, reduced-fare OMNY users who have already purchased 12 rides will be able to commute for free the rest of the week.
NY1
MTA, NYPD join forces to beef up subway patrols
Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday an expanded initiative to keep New Yorkers safe on subway and address transit crime. “My top priority as the governor of the state of New York is to keep New Yorkers safe,” she said at a press conference at the 1 Vanderbilt subway station. “That means on our streets, in their homes, and on our subways.”
theticker.org
NYC needs transitive shelters to combat the surging homeless crisis
NYC congregate shelter sites should serve as transitive units to address the increasing number of individuals occupying beds in homeless shelters. The shared living experience within shelter sites is gruesome, replete with incessant fighting over stolen items, lice and filthy rooms. Spectrum News reports an increase in crime rates inside...
NY1
Hochul, Zeldin look to boost support in final weeks of campaign
Trying to boost Democratic turnout for Election Day, Gov. Kathy Hochul met with residents and seniors at a public housing development in Manhattan Saturday as part of the final stretch of campaigning. The governor received a warm welcome from the residents of the James Weldon Johnson Houses, which included a...
Adams mulls housing asylum seekers in cruise ships amid questions about cost and environmental toll
A Carnival cruise ship passes by the Manhattan skyline in October 2022. The company denies it's in talks with City Hall to house asylum seekers aboard a ship. A six-month contract to house victims of Hurricane Katrina cost $236 million. A single idling cruise ship creates as much diesel exhaust as 34,400 idling tractor trailers. [ more › ]
Man killed after being dragged by subway train at Columbus Circle in Manhattan
A subway commuter was killed after being dragged by a train in Manhattan on Monday.
The Jewish Press
4,000+ NYPD Cops to Retire or Resign in 2022
For the first time since the aftermath of 9/11, New York City is set to lose more than 4,000 of its Finest by the end of this year, according to data obtained by the New York Post. https://nypost.com/2022/10/22/nypd-on-pace-to-see-record-4k-cop-mass-exit-by-years-end-pension-fund-stats/. Between January 1 and September 30, 2021, there were 2,155 NYPD officers...
More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’
During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.” Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
Exclusive: Staten Island school to be part of pilot program to lock front doors of NYC public schools, officials say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After years of advocacy by parents and elected officials, the city will launch a small pilot program to lock the front doors of public schools, and P.S. 8 in Great Kills will be one of the four schools chosen for the initial program, according to Assemblyman Michael Reilly.
This street in Brooklyn has officially been renamed Little Bangladesh
A section of McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn's Kensington neighborhood will forever be known as Little Bangladesh following an official co-naming ceremony that took place a few days ago. Estimated to be the home of 35% of the city's Bangladeshi population, the neighborhood is filled with restaurants and cafes that pay...
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
habitatmag.com
Staff at Luxury Tribeca Condo Walks Off the Job
Condo unit-owners who paid upward of $20 million for their apartments in the landmarked Clock Tower Building in Tribeca are now taking out the garbage and manning the front door after the building staff walked off the job, claiming management has failed to negotiate a promised union contract, Gothamist reports.
Comments / 1