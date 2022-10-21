ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

When pols ignore past, city pays price

As Santayana famously said, those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. More than a few New York City leaders fall into this group. Who can forget when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, state Sen. Mike Gianaris and others beat back Amazon’s HQ2 project in Long Island City, fearing its well-paid workers would outbid New Yorkers for housing? But the opponents did apparently forget — or never experienced — the era when the city was desperate just to keep good jobs, let alone attract them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Flood insurance policy levels rise citywide, despite decline in Queens

The number of federally backed flood insurance policies is rising slowly across the city, powered by jumps in Manhattan and Brooklyn, even as Queens — where the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused significant flooding and 13 deaths last year — saw a decline, according to new data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Brooklyn borough president celebrates National Arts and Humanities Month

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso joins “In Focus” to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month as Brooklyn prepares for the return of the Bushwick Film Festival. The festival attracts over 3,500 attendees and 1,500 film submissions from at least 60 countries. Reynoso explained what his office is doing...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

The Brooklyn Tower— BK’s Tallest Skyscraper— is Almost Ready for its World Debut

The Brooklyn Tower—the tallest skyscraper ever built in Brooklyn — will be completed this fall, developer JDS says, marking a new frontier for development in the borough. At 93-stories and more than 1,000 feet tall, the SHoP Architects-designed building at 9 Dekalb Ave. is Brooklyn’s first super-tall tower and the tallest NYC building outside of Manhattan.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Transit Advocates: subways are in a 'state of emergency'

Public transit advocates say the subways are in a crisis because of the increase in crime. “Today we are declaring a state of emergency in the subway system,” said Charlton D’Souza, the president of Passengers United. After a series of violent crimes on the city’s transit system —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

MTA chairman throws support behind new subway safety plan

Following a joint announcement over the weekend by Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul aimed at increasing public safety on the city’s transit system, MTA Chairman Janno Lieber publicly threw his support behind the new initiative Monday morning. The three-part plan to fight subway crime, dubbed “Cops, Cameras,...
NY1

OMNY now available to reduced fare transit riders

Transit users who qualify for reduced fares can now ride trains and buses at half-price using OMNY, the MTA said in a statement Monday. Reduced-fare customers can pay for rides using any personal payment device compatible with OMNY, according to the MTA. Each Monday through Sunday, reduced-fare OMNY users who have already purchased 12 rides will be able to commute for free the rest of the week.
NY1

MTA, NYPD join forces to beef up subway patrols

Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday an expanded initiative to keep New Yorkers safe on subway and address transit crime. “My top priority as the governor of the state of New York is to keep New Yorkers safe,” she said at a press conference at the 1 Vanderbilt subway station. “That means on our streets, in their homes, and on our subways.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theticker.org

NYC needs transitive shelters to combat the surging homeless crisis

NYC congregate shelter sites should serve as transitive units to address the increasing number of individuals occupying beds in homeless shelters. The shared living experience within shelter sites is gruesome, replete with incessant fighting over stolen items, lice and filthy rooms. Spectrum News reports an increase in crime rates inside...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Hochul, Zeldin look to boost support in final weeks of campaign

Trying to boost Democratic turnout for Election Day, Gov. Kathy Hochul met with residents and seniors at a public housing development in Manhattan Saturday as part of the final stretch of campaigning. The governor received a warm welcome from the residents of the James Weldon Johnson Houses, which included a...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Jewish Press

4,000+ NYPD Cops to Retire or Resign in 2022

For the first time since the aftermath of 9/11, New York City is set to lose more than 4,000 of its Finest by the end of this year, according to data obtained by the New York Post. https://nypost.com/2022/10/22/nypd-on-pace-to-see-record-4k-cop-mass-exit-by-years-end-pension-fund-stats/. Between January 1 and September 30, 2021, there were 2,155 NYPD officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’

During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.”  Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
habitatmag.com

Staff at Luxury Tribeca Condo Walks Off the Job

Condo unit-owners who paid upward of $20 million for their apartments in the landmarked Clock Tower Building in Tribeca are now taking out the garbage and manning the front door after the building staff walked off the job, claiming management has failed to negotiate a promised union contract, Gothamist reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy