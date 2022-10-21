ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

More than $50K worth of meth, gun, and thousands of dollars seized during raid in Baytown; 3 suspects arrested, charged

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 25

Pa'trise Williams
3d ago

Now how will it take for ALL THOSE items collected to be release back on the streets including the subject ????🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🧐🧐🧐🧐🐀🐀🐀🐀

Reply
2
Nolan Forsyth
2d ago

probably a bunch of illegals that illegally cross the border. lots of crimes coming across our open borders.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocomotive.com

New Caney man arrested after shooting at off-duty deputy, officials allege

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A New Caney man faces felony charges in Montgomery County after allegedly driving erratically and firing a weapon at an off-duty deputy, according to the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. Deputies said Martin Chavez-Fierros, 21, was seen driving…
NEW CANEY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston carjacking caught on camera, suspect arrested

HOUSTON - Houston police have made an arrest in a robbery that occurred in May. Hector Mena, 26, is charged with aggravated robbery from an incident that occurred on May 7 at an apartment complex at 9800 Richmond Ave. According to police, the victim had just arrived at home when...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Off-duty constable deputy involved shooting in Montgomery County, man charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An off-duty deputy was involved in a shooting in Montgomery County. Reports say that around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, an off-duty constable deputy saw a silver Chevrolet Silverado driving down Roman Forest Blvd. fail to stay in a single lane. The constable deputy suspected the driver was intoxicated and called the Montgomery County dispatch, so they could have an on-duty unit stop the vehicle to investigate.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found dead in Third Ward, running truck nearby with drugs inside

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a man's death in Houston's Third Ward after his body was found in the road and a running pickup truck with drugs inside. Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were called to reports of gunshots in the area of the 3200 block of Simmons, near Texas Southern University around 12:30 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Four women arrested after alleged theft from Woodlands shopping center

SHENANDOAH, TX — On Friday, October 21, a Shenandoah officer was flagged down about a theft in progress at a nearby shopping center in The Woodlands. That officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which conveniently had no license plate displayed. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted and the occupants were subsequently detained. The scene was turned over to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing, which ultimately resulted in four females being arrested for felony theft. Once again, another great example of teamwork among agencies!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
thenewirmonews.com

Irmo Police Make Arrest In ATM Robbery

The Irmo Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the ATM Robbery that occurred at the First Citizens Bank on Lake Murray Boulevard. Officials in Harris County, Texas took 28-year-old Deveon Gibbs into custody yesterday afternoon. Gibbs was identified and tied to the robbery with the assistance of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Forensics Lab.
IRMO, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy