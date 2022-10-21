ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana early voting for Nov. 8 Congress election begins soon: What to know

By Greg Hilburn, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5bM9_0ih5Dy3v00

Louisiana early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Oct. 25 in a national referendum on whether Democrats remain in control of Congress or Republicans take over.

Republican Louisiana U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is defending his seat against top Democratic contenders Gary Chambers Jr. and Luke Mixon, while five of Louisiana's six House seats are in play.

Fourth District Republican Congressman Mike Johnson was reelected without opposition, while Republican Louisiana U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy isn't up for reelection until 2026.

But there are also key local campaigns for voters to consider with mayoral races in two of the state's population hubs - Alexandria and Shreveport - in play, judgeships across Louisiana and 10 proposed state constitutional amendments on the ballot.

Candidates can't ignore early voting, which has grown enormously in popularity during the past decade.

"Over the years, we have seen more and more Louisiana voters choose the convenience of early voting," Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin told USA Today Network. "Just 10 years ago, during the 2012 presidential election, about 15% of all votes were cast early in person. In 2020, that number was just under 38%."

Jeremy Alford, publisher of LaPolitics Weekly and The Tracker, expects the number of early voters to continue to grow and the candidates to escalate their courtship of them.

"Aside from inflation, the growing importance of the early voting process is to blame for how expensive campaigns in Louisiana have become," Alford said. "Advertising, direct mail, canvassing and everything else starts sooner and lasts longer here because of early voting. Few things have changed Louisiana campaigns more in such a short period of time. Everyone wants a piece of it."

Early voting in Louisiana for the Nov. 8 election is 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. from Oct. 25-Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30.

For those who want the convenience of voting by mail, the deadline to request an absentee ballot is 4:30 p.m. Nov. 4 other than for those in the military and overseas. Voters can request an absentee ballot online through the secretary of state's Voter Portal or in writing through parish registrars of voters.

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8 other than for those in the military or overseas.

Election Day polls are open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

Comments / 9

Red Bone
3d ago

o yes vote for more taxes dont think so who ever gets in office will tell u a lie just to get your vote no thank u

Reply
3
Vietnam Vet
3d ago

vote blue...Louisiana Out of the 6 seats Louisiana is apportioned in the U.S. House of Representatives, 5 are held by Republicans:LA-01: Steve Scalise (House Minority Whip)LA-03: Clay HigginsLA-04: Mike JohnsonLA-05: Julia LetlowLA-06: Garret GravesStatewide officesEditRepublicans control six of the seven elected statewide offices:Lieutenant Governor: Billy NungesserAttorney General: Jeff LandrySecretary of State: Kyle ArdoinCommissioner of Agriculture and Forestry: Mike StrainCommissioner of Insurance: Jim DonelonState Treasurer: John SchroderState legislative leadersEditPresident of the Senate: Patrick Page CortezPresident Pro Tempore: Beth Mizell

Reply(5)
2
Related
WWL

Louisiana Amendments Guide 2022: 8 proposed constitutional amendments

NEW ORLEANS — Election Day is just around the corner, and early voting starts Tuesday, October 25th. Louisiana voters will have 8 amendments to consider on the ballot this year, and it’s important to understand what your vote means. Here, we have a full rundown on what each amendment will do if it is approved, and what your "yes" or "no" vote can actually change.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Early voting for the Louisiana midterm elections begins Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Early voting for Louisiana's open congressional primary election begins Tuesday and runs through Nov. 1. For your voting location or any other information regarding the elections, visit the Secretary of State's website here. Download the Geaux Vote app on your phone and enter your voter information for...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana’s hearing on an abortion exception this week: What you need to know

The Louisiana Department of Health will hold a public hearing Tuesday on an additional exception to the state’s near-total ban on abortion. The state first said it would move to add another exception to the list in August after a Baton Rouge woman was denied the abortion of a fetus without a skull. But the process of adding an exception is lengthy, and officials originally said it likely would not be added before December or January.
LOUISIANA STATE
pelicanpostonline.com

Louisiana Child ID Program launched

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
LOUISIANA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

LOUISIANA : EXPLORE 7 BEST HIKING TRAILS IN LOUISIANA

Here are some beautiful spots to hike in Louisiana. Louisiana is home to many beautiful trails where you can get in touch and connect with nature, although hiking might not be your first choice. No matter what your preference is, Louisiana has a lot to offer. Walking in Louisiana you’ll...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

2022 Louisiana Midterm Elections Guide

NEW ORLEANS — Voter ID requirements:. Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls. Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:. Military identification card that includes a name and picture. Early voting:. Louisiana early voting will take place Tues. Oct. 25...
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana Braces for Severe Weather Threat Tonight and Tuesday

A cold front approaching Louisiana from the west during the day today will be the catalyst for strong to possibly severe storms across the state beginning later tonight and during the day on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center is suggesting that some portions of Louisiana will be under at least a slight risk of severe storms over the next 24 to 48 hours.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Quin Hillyer: The big diversion is too big a risk

There are better ways to rebuild Louisiana’s wetlands. It’s not too late to stop a long-imagined but misguided $2 billion project to divert up to 75,000 cubic feet per second of the Mississippi River into the Barataria Basin to replenish disappearing marsh. The public comment period with the...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.

On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

“Hunters for the Hungry” provides meat donations to Louisiana families

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana nonprofit organization called Hunters for the Hungry offers a way for outdoorsmen to give back to the community. The organization partners with meat processors in each Parish where hunters can drop off extra meat from the hunting season that oftentimes goes to waste. The meat is transported from the processor to one of the five major food banks of Louisiana, where they distribute the meat to local shelters and food kitchens. The goal of Hunters for the Hungry is to minimize waste and provide food to those in need.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship held at McNeese

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High school marching bands from Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas are making some noise at McNeese today. The Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship was held at Cowboy Stadium Saturday afternoon. Some of the local bands marching included Sam Houston, Westlake, Sulphur, Barbe and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy