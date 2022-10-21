Read full article on original website
Related
How To Understand Airline Seat Class Names
Have you ever felt like this when booking airfare? “I’d like to book a seat in Basic Premium Extra Plus Comfort Class that includes exit row seat assignments but without an extra carry on bag.”. Knowing what class of airline seat you were buying didn’t use to be...
Win A $4,000 Vrbo Vacation!
Homeaway.com is currently running the Vrbo Autumn Adventure Sweepstakes. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win a $4,000 vacation! The prize includes a $3,000 travel allowance to use for a vacation rental and $1,000 worth of Expedia Rewards!. I’m not sure where I’d look to travel to if I...
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 168
Earlier this year, Hertz sent an e-mail message to me with a promotion through which I could save money on renting a vehicle this past summer — but I will give you a hint: even though I did not participate in this specific promotion, I still did not get arrested after renting vehicles from Hertz.
Turbulence On Transatlantic Flight Sends Passengers Flying Through Cabin
I’ve said it often over the years, but we once again have a reminder: obey the seatbelt sign. It is there for a very good reason, as a dozen passengers on a transatlantic flight quickly realized. Turbulence can occur unexpectedly and cause tremendous pain and damage. Turbulence Sends Passengers...
BoardingArea
209K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0