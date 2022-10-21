We asked Thibodaux mayor candidates to list their top priorities. Here's what they said.

The winner will succeed Tommy Eschete, who will step down after his third term expires on Dec. 31.

Kevin Clement, the city's Parks and Recreation director, will face Sandy Holloway, a current member of the Louisiana state school board.

Early voting for all of the Nov. 8 elections runs 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 through Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30, at parish registrar of voters' offices. In Thibodaux, the office is at 307 W. Fourth St.

For sample ballots, polling place addresses and other election information, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office website at GeauxVote.com.

Here are Thibodaux mayor candidates' answers to the Daily Comet and The Courier's campaign questionnaire. Responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.

What would be your top three priorities if elected? And where would the money come from?

Clement: We will provide affordable, high-quality municipal services to the citizens of Thibodaux, while ensuring their safety. The three top priorities will be safety (crime, traffic), infrastructure (drainage, quality city services, including water, gas, sewer), and community (events, recreation).

Holloway: I would immediately work to reduce crime and improve safety, tackle lingering drainage and infrastructure issues and drive positive change for our city and its residents. Through the launch of issue-specific transition committees of community members and stakeholders, specific action steps will be outlined and provide the basis for taking immediate action. Committee members will identify opportunities for funding that currently exist within the city budget. Additionally, I will immediately call for an audit of city practices and budgets so we may identify more efficient ways to allocate dollars to the priorities I’ve heard from citizens. There are also grant opportunities, state and federal dollars and other potential funding sources. I will work closely with local, state and congressional leaders to identify top shared priorities and secure the dollars needed.

Do you think city government has enough money to provide the services residents want and expect? Would you support a tax if you were convinced the money would go to a necessary public service?

Clement: I do not support a tax on the residents. The city has been able to exploit several avenues of revenue in providing services. We received $3.98 million in federal American Rescue Act funds and $3.77 in FEMA federal reimbursement for Hurricane Ida. We continue to receive state funding through capital outlay projects. And we receive Metropolitan Planning Organizational Funding through the South Central Planning and Development Commission. Funding will be a key duty for the city planner, who I plan to hire in the early stages of my administration.

Holloway: If elected, I will immediately call for an audit to identify more efficient ways to allocate or reallocate city dollars toward the concerns voiced over the years from citizens and more recently during this campaign. I cannot commit today to the idea that a tax is necessary to meet residents’ expectations. I would only support a tax when taxpayers support a tax, and they will only do that when they believe they are receiving superior public services and have a renewed trust and faith in our city government. And that is what I would work hard to do – give citizens the superior services they deserve.

What are the city's three greatest road needs and what would you do to address them?

Clement: The biggest road issue is traffic congestion. In looking at the most recent census data, there are 16,200 people living within the city of Thibodaux, but that grows to almost 45,000 people every day. We have major projects pending that will require deliberate leadership. The Jackson-Canal roundabout, Percy Brown-Acadia roundabout and Canal Boulevard Bridge will all be completed in the first four years of my term. All three projects are close to being funded. The Jackson-Canal roundabout will be put out to bid in November and is completely funded at a cost of $4 million. The Percy Brown-Acadia roundabout is also completely funded with the help of MPO grants at a price of $5.2 million. The Canal Bridge is 90% funded with the assistance of our legislators and will cost $8.2 million.

Holloway: As I’ve walked the neighborhoods of Thibodaux throughout the campaign, traffic congestion, the need for a new Canal Boulevard bridge, and the need for extensive repairs on the Tiger Drive Bridge have consistently been mentioned. It is imperative that we embark upon a traffic study while we are also working to develop a master plan for our city. Our city’s infrastructure and road upgrades must not only better serve our citizens today but must anticipate the future. The Canal bridge must be a major priority. As it stands, emergency-response vehicles cannot respond in a timely manner because of the state of our roads. Currently, traffic congestion prevents ease of flow for residents and visitors. If we expect to serve our citizens and businesses well, our infrastructure must better meet their needs.

What are the city's three greatest drainage or flood-protection needs and what would you do to address them?

Clement: Drainage in south Louisiana is a comprehensive issue. On the federal level we need to continue to leverage our congressional delegation in the National Flood Insurance Program for the residents and Hazard Mitigation Program for the municipalities and parishes. Lafourche Parish recently received $55 million in federal Hazard Mitigation funds. We have commitments from the North Lafourche Levee District and Terrebonne Parish to work together to address the flow of water throughout the St. Louis Canal. We also have budgeted $500,000 for a comprehensive solution to our issues behind Midland Drive and South Barbier Street.

Holloway: As I have talked with residents, the stories I’ve heard about lingering drainage issues have been nothing short of heartbreaking. Currently, when drainage fails and flooding occurs, daycare businesses have been forced to close, homes and furniture have been destroyed and our senior citizens and residents are without the ability to run water or flush toilets – let alone get out of their neighborhoods to safely when waters rise to unsafe levels. It is incredibly important that we get aggressive and consistent in appropriately clearing all open ditches, drainage structures, and catch basins throughout the city. Our city must have a system for logging citizen complaints and needs, tracking progress, and ensuring accountability in resolving citizen drainage complaints. Additionally, it is important for the next mayor to work closely with local, state, and congressional leaders to identify city needs with regard to infrastructure and flood-protection upgrades, securing the dollars to fund key projects. With my longstanding relationships with local, state, and congressional leaders, I am well positioned on day one to immediately begin conversations to present our top priorities, corresponding budgets, and state and federal funding opportunities for making those improvements.

Nov. 8 elections:Here's who is and isn't running in the Nov. 8 elections in Terrebonne and Lafourche

Congressional incumbents:Louisiana congressional incumbents raise $60 million to protect seats in Nov. 8 election

About the candidates

Kevin R. Clement

Age: 58.

Native of: Thibodaux.

Resident of: Thibodaux.

Party: Republican.

Current occupation: Parks and recreation director, city of Thibodaux, since 2010.

Previous public offices: None.

Education: Bachelor's degree in computer science, Nicholls State University in Thibodaux.

Church: St. Joseph Catholic.

Contact: 803-0142, kevinclementformayor.com, kevinclementoffice@gmail.com.

∎∎∎

Sandy Holloway

Age: 68.

Native of: Breaux Bridge.

Resident of: Thibodaux.

Party: Republican.

Current occupation: Retired educator.

Work history: Teacher, principal, and administration for Lafourche public schools from 1977 to 2010. Executive director of Bayou Community Academy Charter School, 2010-19.

Previous public office: Elected in 2015 to state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. Now in second term.

Education: Bachelor's degree in education from University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Master degree plus 30 credit hours from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux.

Church: House of Prayer Churches, Thibodaux.

Contact: 414-3131, votesandyholloway.com, sandyhollowayformayor@gmail.com.