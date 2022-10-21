ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

We asked Thibodaux mayor candidates to list their top priorities. Here's what they said.

By Keith Magill, Daily Comet
Daily Comet
Daily Comet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vkAc_0ih5Dj4G00

The winner will succeed Tommy Eschete, who will step down after his third term expires on Dec. 31.

Kevin Clement, the city's Parks and Recreation director, will face Sandy Holloway, a current member of the Louisiana state school board.

Early voting for all of the Nov. 8 elections runs 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 through Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30, at parish registrar of voters' offices. In Thibodaux, the office is at 307 W. Fourth St.

For sample ballots, polling place addresses and other election information, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office website at GeauxVote.com.

Here are Thibodaux mayor candidates' answers to the Daily Comet and The Courier's campaign questionnaire. Responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.

What would be your top three priorities if elected? And where would the money come from?

Clement: We will provide affordable, high-quality municipal services to the citizens of Thibodaux, while ensuring their safety. The three top priorities will be safety (crime, traffic), infrastructure (drainage, quality city services, including water, gas, sewer), and community (events, recreation).

Holloway: I would immediately work to reduce crime and improve safety, tackle lingering drainage and infrastructure issues and drive positive change for our city and its residents. Through the launch of issue-specific transition committees of community members and stakeholders, specific action steps will be outlined and provide the basis for taking immediate action. Committee members will identify opportunities for funding that currently exist within the city budget. Additionally, I will immediately call for an audit of city practices and budgets so we may identify more efficient ways to allocate dollars to the priorities I’ve heard from citizens. There are also grant opportunities, state and federal dollars and other potential funding sources. I will work closely with local, state and congressional leaders to identify top shared priorities and secure the dollars needed.

Do you think city government has enough money to provide the services residents want and expect? Would you support a tax if you were convinced the money would go to a necessary public service?

Clement: I do not support a tax on the residents. The city has been able to exploit several avenues of revenue in providing services. We received $3.98 million in federal American Rescue Act funds and $3.77 in FEMA federal reimbursement for Hurricane Ida. We continue to receive state funding through capital outlay projects. And we receive Metropolitan Planning Organizational Funding through the South Central Planning and Development Commission. Funding will be a key duty for the city planner, who I plan to hire in the early stages of my administration.

Holloway: If elected, I will immediately call for an audit to identify more efficient ways to allocate or reallocate city dollars toward the concerns voiced over the years from citizens and more recently during this campaign. I cannot commit today to the idea that a tax is necessary to meet residents’ expectations. I would only support a tax when taxpayers support a tax, and they will only do that when they believe they are receiving superior public services and have a renewed trust and faith in our city government. And that is what I would work hard to do – give citizens the superior services they deserve.

What are the city's three greatest road needs and what would you do to address them?

Clement: The biggest road issue is traffic congestion. In looking at the most recent census data, there are 16,200 people living within the city of Thibodaux, but that grows to almost 45,000 people every day. We have major projects pending that will require deliberate leadership. The Jackson-Canal roundabout, Percy Brown-Acadia roundabout and Canal Boulevard Bridge will all be completed in the first four years of my term. All three projects are close to being funded. The Jackson-Canal roundabout will be put out to bid in November and is completely funded at a cost of $4 million. The Percy Brown-Acadia roundabout is also completely funded with the help of MPO grants at a price of $5.2 million. The Canal Bridge is 90% funded with the assistance of our legislators and will cost $8.2 million.

Holloway: As I’ve walked the neighborhoods of Thibodaux throughout the campaign, traffic congestion, the need for a new Canal Boulevard bridge, and the need for extensive repairs on the Tiger Drive Bridge have consistently been mentioned. It is imperative that we embark upon a traffic study while we are also working to develop a master plan for our city. Our city’s infrastructure and road upgrades must not only better serve our citizens today but must anticipate the future. The Canal bridge must be a major priority. As it stands, emergency-response vehicles cannot respond in a timely manner because of the state of our roads. Currently, traffic congestion prevents ease of flow for residents and visitors. If we expect to serve our citizens and businesses well, our infrastructure must better meet their needs.

What are the city's three greatest drainage or flood-protection needs and what would you do to address them?

Clement: Drainage in south Louisiana is a comprehensive issue. On the federal level we need to continue to leverage our congressional delegation in the National Flood Insurance Program for the residents and Hazard Mitigation Program for the municipalities and parishes. Lafourche Parish recently received $55 million in federal Hazard Mitigation funds. We have commitments from the North Lafourche Levee District and Terrebonne Parish to work together to address the flow of water throughout the St. Louis Canal. We also have budgeted $500,000 for a comprehensive solution to our issues behind Midland Drive and South Barbier Street.

Holloway: As I have talked with residents, the stories I’ve heard about lingering drainage issues have been nothing short of heartbreaking. Currently, when drainage fails and flooding occurs, daycare businesses have been forced to close, homes and furniture have been destroyed and our senior citizens and residents are without the ability to run water or flush toilets – let alone get out of their neighborhoods to safely when waters rise to unsafe levels. It is incredibly important that we get aggressive and consistent in appropriately clearing all open ditches, drainage structures, and catch basins throughout the city. Our city must have a system for logging citizen complaints and needs, tracking progress, and ensuring accountability in resolving citizen drainage complaints. Additionally, it is important for the next mayor to work closely with local, state, and congressional leaders to identify city needs with regard to infrastructure and flood-protection upgrades, securing the dollars to fund key projects. With my longstanding relationships with local, state, and congressional leaders, I am well positioned on day one to immediately begin conversations to present our top priorities, corresponding budgets, and state and federal funding opportunities for making those improvements.

Nov. 8 elections:Here's who is and isn't running in the Nov. 8 elections in Terrebonne and Lafourche

Congressional incumbents:Louisiana congressional incumbents raise $60 million to protect seats in Nov. 8 election

About the candidates

Kevin R. Clement

Age: 58.

Native of: Thibodaux.

Resident of: Thibodaux.

Party: Republican.

Current occupation: Parks and recreation director, city of Thibodaux, since 2010.

Previous public offices: None.

Education: Bachelor's degree in computer science, Nicholls State University in Thibodaux.

Church: St. Joseph Catholic.

Contact: 803-0142, kevinclementformayor.com, kevinclementoffice@gmail.com.

∎∎∎

Sandy Holloway

Age: 68.

Native of: Breaux Bridge.

Resident of: Thibodaux.

Party: Republican.

Current occupation: Retired educator.

Work history: Teacher, principal, and administration for Lafourche public schools from 1977 to 2010. Executive director of Bayou Community Academy Charter School, 2010-19.

Previous public office: Elected in 2015 to state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. Now in second term.

Education: Bachelor's degree in education from University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Master degree plus 30 credit hours from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux.

Church: House of Prayer Churches, Thibodaux.

Contact: 414-3131, votesandyholloway.com, sandyhollowayformayor@gmail.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

$18.8 Million will be sent to Terrebonne Parish School Board for Hurricane Ida Remediation Costs

Our congressional delegation today announced $169,155,732 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana disaster aid. $18,857,855 will go to Terrebonne Parish School Board for emergency protective measures it took related to Hurricane Ida. This reimbursement covers 100 percent of the costs to clean out, dehumidify, conduct mold remediation, purchase generators, and other efforts to get Terrebonne Parish schools back online after Hurricane Ida.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

2022-2023 Terrebonne Parish All-State Honor Students Announced

The 2022-2023 Terrebonne Parish All-State Honor Students were recently announced! Congratulations to the following students:. The Louisiana Music Educators Association (LMEA) sponsors six All-State Ensembles which include Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Mixed Choir, Women’s Chorale, Orchestra, and Jazz Ensemble. Students across the state have to audition for the ensembles, in which band and choir have two rounds of auditions. The selected students have the opportunity to perform under nationally recognized ensemble directors and the ensembles perform at LMEA’s Annual Professional Development Conference which is held in November. Congratulations to all of our Terrebonne All-State Honor Students!
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish trans teen voted to Dutchtown High School homecoming court

Aria Williams, a transgender teenager, recently was among the students celebrated on the homecoming court for Dutchtown High School in Geismar. She was told by her principal she was the first trans person in Ascension Parish to make the homecoming court, according to a Gambit article that featured the special occasion.
GEISMAR, LA
houmatimes.com

GALLERY: Rougarou Fest 2022: Nutria Pardoning, Parade, Festival Grounds

The Rougarou Fest returned to its glory the weekend of October 21-23, 2022! The new location on and around the grounds of the new South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center in Houma. Saturday’s schedule included the Nutria Pardoning and Krewe Ga Rou parade!. NUTRIA PARDONING:. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser pardoned...
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.

On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Demolition begins at East Ascension High School

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are coming to East Ascension High School. The abatement process started in July of this year and another important step in the makeover process took place on Friday morning. Demolition of the East Ascension High School’s main building started at 9 a.m. Equipment...
GONZALES, LA
an17.com

Ponchatoula Westminster residents celebrate outing

Perfect weather, perfect planning and perfect participation all combined recently to provide a perfect picnic for residents of Ponchatoula Westminster Place apartments. Property Manager LaTasha Banks and Maintenance Technician Rev. David Williams led the way in preparing tables and decorations in the shade of the massive oak tree in the center of the complex.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Daily Comet

Daily Comet

673
Followers
135
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Thibodaux, LA from Daily Comet.

 http://dailycomet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy