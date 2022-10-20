ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

'Count kid, Count!' Biden snaps at reporter for suggesting he hasn't campaigned with many Democrats - and tells another to 'get educated' after asking what abortion limits he backs

By Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Joe Biden took a rare stop to speak with reporters before departing the White House Thursday – but instead of just answering questions, the president berated journalists asking about his campaign stops and abortion restrictions.

One reporter was called a 'kid' while the president told another to 'educate' themselves.

Biden, who was leaving for events in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, jogged over to the line of reporters gathered for his departure and yelled over the sounds of Marine One while delivering staccato answers to reporters.

'John Fetterman's gonna appear with you today in Pennsylvania, but there haven't been that many candidates campaigning with you —' CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang began.

Biden cut her off and leaned forward, yelling over the sounds of Marine One to say: 'That's not true!'

'There've been 15,' he insisted. 'Count kid, count!'

When asked if he would campaign with more candidates ahead of the midterms on November 8, Biden said 'yeah.'

Biden them moved onto Pro-life EWTN White House correspondent Owen Jensen, who asked if he supports 'restrictions on abortion at all.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHNlr_0ih5Deed00
Joe Biden tore into reporters asking questions in his departure from the White House to Pennsylvania on Thursday. The president called one reporter a 'kid' and told another to 'educate' themselves on Roe v. Wade

'Yes, there should be,' Biden, a staunch Catholic, replied.

'What should they be?' Jensen pushed.

'It's Roe v. Wade. Read it, man. You'll get educated,' the president said.

The Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973 did not place any federal-level restriction on abortion, but rather made the issue a protected medical decision that should be made between a women and her doctor.

States have been pushing to add their own restrictions for years – and in June Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme court, leaving abortion laws up to the states to decide.

Biden is speaking about infrastructure in Pennsylvania on Thursday before a reception with Fetterman in Philadelphia.

Fetterman consistently polls ahead of Trump-backed Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz – but the Democrat might need some rescuing after an interview this month that led to more questions over his fitness for office after suffering a stroke in May.

Biden is hitting the campaign trail with less than three weeks left until the midterms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SsHKq_0ih5Deed00
Biden jogged over to reporters for some staccato answers when leaving for a stop with Pennsylvania's Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman

The president and Vice President Kamala Harris will head back to Pennsylvania later this month to continue to show their support for Democratic candidates in the battleground state.

Biden will head to Fort Lauderdale, Florida on November 1 to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in his bid to take Republican Ron DeSantis' seat.

It's unclear what kind of influence Biden has over voters in the midterms as his approval hangs in the low 40s and polls consistently show that Americans feel the country is heading in the wrong direction and trust Republicans more than Democrats in Congress to fix economic issues like inflation and jobs.

Former President Barack Obama is also hitting the trail this month, hoping to make his coattails of service to the part in the midterms.

The 44th president will head to Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan later this month and Nevada on November 1 – just one week before Election Day.

Comments / 4

The Dementia King Joe Biden
3d ago

Dementia sufferers are prone to outbursts. But hey..when all else fails let me say 2 words. MADE IN AMERICA. Come on man!

Reply
3
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

