Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls odds, tips and betting trends | October 21

The Washington Wizards (1-0) square off against the Chicago Bulls (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, October 21, 2022 on NBCS-CHI and NBCS-DC.

The Wizards face off against the Bulls in a game projected to be a hard-fought matchup. The Wizards are favored by only 2 points against the Bulls. The point total for the matchup is set at 222.5.

Wizards vs. Bulls Betting Odds

Wizards vs. Bulls Betting Odds

Washington -2

Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Washington -132, Chicago +111

Bulls at Wizards odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 2)

Bulls (+ 2) Pick OU:

Under (222.5)

Prediction:

Wizards 111 – Bulls 110

Washington finished 18-12 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 60% of those games).

Washington had a record of 16-10 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -132 or shorter last year (61.5%).

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, Washington’s implied win probability is 56.9%.

Last season, Chicago won eight out of the 34 games, or 23.5%, in which it was the underdog.

Last season, Chicago won six of its 27 games, or 22.2%, when it was the underdog by at least +111 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

Last year, the Wizards scored 108.6 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 112.0 the Bulls gave up.

When Washington put up more than 112.0 points last season, it went 19-9 against the spread and 21-7 overall.

Chicago went 23-7 against the spread and 26-4 overall last season when giving up fewer than 108.6 points.

The Bulls’ 111.6 points per game last year were only 0.4 fewer points than the 112.0 the Wizards gave up to opponents.

Chicago put together a 27-8 ATS record and a 29-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 112.0 points.

Washington’s record was 20-11-1 against the spread and 22-10 overall when it allowed fewer than 111.6 points last season.

Last season, the Wizards were at the 22nd spot in the NBA’s scoring charts (108.6 PPG), while the Bulls allowed the 16th-fewest points per game (112.0) in the league.

The 13th-ranked scoring NBA team was Chicago a season ago (111.6 PPG), while the Washington squad was the 16th-ranked defense (112.0 PPG) in the league.

The Wizards had a -277-point scoring differential last season (-3.4 per game). The Bulls were also been out-scored by opponents on average last year (-32 total points, -0.4 per game).

Over/Under

Washington had an average implied point total of 112.3 last season, which is 0.3 points higher than its implied total in Friday’s game (112).

Last season, Washington put up more than 112 points in 31 games.

Chicago’s average implied point total last season (113.6 points) is 3.6 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (110 points).

How to watch Wizards vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, October 21, 2022

Friday, October 21, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-DC

NBCS-CHI and NBCS-DC Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

