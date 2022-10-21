SLCC School of Business to be first in Utah named exclusively after a woman following $10 million donation

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah ( ABC4 ) – In a first for Utah history, a business school will be named exclusively after a woman, following a $10 million gift to Salt Lake Community College (SLCC), the largest single cash donation received by the college.

The donation to SLCC came from the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation and will be used to modernize the Business Building located on campus. According to the school, the Business Building itself will be renamed the “Larry H. & Gail Miller Business Building,” in honor of the Miller family’s legacy, while the business school will be named the Gail Miller School of Business, in recognition of the strong business acumen Gail Miller displays.

The name change to the school of business will make it the only business school in Utah and one of only a few in the country to be named exclusively after a woman, according to SLCC.

“I know so many women are looking to be able to do great things and they have the capacity. To be able to provide a road or a road map for them, it honors me and it humbles me,” Gail Miller told ABC4.

The 50,000 sq. ft. Business Building will be renovated to include a larger, high-tech auditorium, as well as upgraded learning environments and kick-starter spaces for SLCC entrepreneurs. The renovation will reportedly also include SLCC’s Business Resource Instructional Center, which provides academic advising and IT assistance.

The donation will also allow SLCC to better improve the high-impact learning practices in its business courses, such as undergraduate research and real-world problem-solving. The school will also be requiring students to work with a faculty mentor each semester to create a cause-related or nonprofit project that benefits the community, in honor of the Miller commitment to serve the community.

“We are deeply humbled by the generosity of Gail and the Miller family and the extraordinary leadership they provide to our community,” Deneece Huftalin, SLCC President, said in a press release. “And I am particularly thrilled to be the first in the state to name a business school after a successful businesswoman and leader.”

Huftalin said the Gail Miller School of Business is a powerful signal to young women that they can achieve great success in the “C-suite.”

The Miller family has long been a supporter of SLCC, sponsoring scholarships and donating land to the college for new campuses. Gail Miller has also served as a member on the SLCC Board of Trustees as chair from 2013 to 2017 and as Trustee Emeritus since 2017.

