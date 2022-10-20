ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
Stephen Curry On What Young Warriors Players Should Learn After Nearly Blowing A 26-Point Lead Against The Kings: "We Make It Look Easy At Times, And That’s Built Over A Decade Of Work And Reps. It’s Really Hard To Win In This League."

The Golden State Warriors are one of the best franchises in the NBA and a lot of its credit goes to the organization for always believing in their young guys and giving them time to develop into legitimate stars. They did so with the original trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.
Report: Lakers have 'high' interest in trading for Hornets' Terry Rozier

The Los Angeles Lakers’ guard rotation is a desert wasteland right now, which may force the team to take action. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Lakers have a “high” level of interest in a potential trade for combo guard Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets. Charania adds that the 28-year-old Rozier had emerged as a trade target for the Lakers over the offseason as well.
2 Miami Heat Players Suspended

On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
Steve Nash Reacts To Ben Simmons Fouling Out

It hasn't been a smooth go for Ben Simmons in the first handful of games. The Nets' newest star fouled out for the third time in his last four contests, extending back to the preseason finale, Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. After Ja Morant baited Simmons into his sixth and final foul on a questionable whistle, the 26-year-old argued the call but ultimately headed to the bench.
Watch: Ja Morant expertly goaded Ben Simmons into fouling out...again

Ben Simmons hasn't necessarily had the start to his Brooklyn Nets career that the franchise was hoping for when they traded away James Harden last winter for a package that included Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. Simmons was supposed to be the highlight of that package returning to Brooklyn,...
Watch: Bol Bol's Viral Euro Step In Magic-Knicks Game

The 22-year-old was a top recruit coming out of high school and played nine games for the Oregon Ducks in college. He has a lot of potential but has dealt with injuries. After starting out his career with the Denver Nuggets, he was traded from the Nuggets to the Boston Celtics and then from the Celtics to the Magic last season.
