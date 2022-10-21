2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday.

The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County.

Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported.

Chief Gummere said the property owner had a rubbish pile burning nearby. Wind caused the fire to travel causing the buildings to catch on fire.

“With the dry weather and everything else, everybody needs to be super cautious with doing any burning. I would suggest not burning right now until we get some rain. It’s too dry, and this shows why, right here.” Gummere said.

The cause of the fire is not under investigation.

