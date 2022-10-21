There is a certain glamour in the way Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates on both ends of the court, but it is his defense that might resonate the most. What makes the Bucks truly formidable is the force with which they suffocate opponents’ offenses. That was the case in Milwaukee’s season-opening 90-88 road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, a performance built on the defensive prowess of Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday.

