76ers win for first time this season, top Pacers
James Harden had 29 points and 11 assists, and Joel Embiid scored 26 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their first win of the season, 120-106 over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
KRQE News 13
Lillard, Grant lead Blazers’ late rally past Lakers, 106-104
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 41 points, Jerami Grant made a driving layup with three seconds left, and the unbeaten Portland Trail Blazers kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless under new coach Darvin Ham with a 106-104 victory Sunday. Portland trailed 102-95 with 1:56 to play, but...
KRQE News 13
Jazz look to continue surprisingly hot start, visit Rockets
Jazz look to continue surprisingly hot start, visit Rockets. A surprising early-season surge continued for the Jazz on Sunday with their 122-121 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans that kept Utah undefeated through three games. Lauri Markkanen posted his second consecutive double-double (31 points, 12 rebounds) to pace four...
KRQE News 13
Pistons aim for first road win vs. Wizards since 2014
Each game is a learning experience for the youthful Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards, who meet in the nation’s capital on Tuesday night. The first week of the season has been a mixed bag, but both have reason for optimism. Detroit has lost two games following its season-opening win...
KRQE News 13
Damian Lillard, Blazers hungry for 4th straight win, clash with Nuggets
Damian Lillard, Blazers hungry for 4th straight win, clash with Nuggets. Damian Lillard isn’t breaking back in slowly after going 9 1/2 months between regular-season games. Lillard has scored 41 points in each of the past two games, and he’ll look to help the Portland Trail Blazers open the season with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.
KRQE News 13
Searching for consistency, Wolves hit road to face Thunder
It was never going to be all sunshine and roses for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Integrating 7-footer Rudy Gobert into a lineup that already included 6-foot-11 Karl-Anthony Towns alongside perimeter standouts D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards wasn’t going to be easy. Through two games, it certainly hasn’t been.
KRQE News 13
Suns, Warriors prepare for much-anticipated meeting
Five months later than many expected, the last two Western Conference champions will duel in the desert when the Golden State Warriors visit the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. The Warriors, who made five straight trips to the NBA Finals from 2015-19, and Suns, the 2021 Western champs, appeared to be on a collision course to determine the West’s 2022 Finals representative when each was one win from Western semifinals advancement last May.
KRQE News 13
Sixers still seeking first win as they host Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs can thank Jakob Poeltl for the momentum they will carry into Philadelphia for a Saturday game against the 76ers, who will be looking to win for the first time after an uneven start to the season. Poeltl’s performance from the free-throw line in the final five...
KRQE News 13
Raptors, Heat enter rematch in wake of scuffle, ejections
Scottie Barnes, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, may be unavailable to play on Monday night when his Toronto Raptors visit the Miami Heat. Barnes suffered a right ankle sprain on Saturday night, when the Heat beat the Raptors 112-109. He is listed as questionable. Monday night will be...
KRQE News 13
After struggling vs. Ja Morant, Rockets brace for Giannis Antetokounmpo
There is a certain glamour in the way Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates on both ends of the court, but it is his defense that might resonate the most. What makes the Bucks truly formidable is the force with which they suffocate opponents’ offenses. That was the case in Milwaukee’s season-opening 90-88 road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, a performance built on the defensive prowess of Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday.
KRQE News 13
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero looks to continue success vs. Celtics
It’s probably safe to say the Orlando Magic have no regrets about taking 6-foot-10 forward Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Banchero, 19, tossed in 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds on Friday in Orlando’s 108-98 loss to the host Atlanta Hawks. That came after he had 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his first NBA game, a 113-109 setback against the host Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.
KRQE News 13
‘Banged-up’ Pelicans host Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans lost their top two players as well as their home opener on Sunday night. On Monday, they announced that one — All-Star forward Brandon Ingram — has entered the concussion protocol. There was no timetable announced for Ingram’s return and it remained unclear whether...
